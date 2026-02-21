PGA Tour Pros One Win Away from Rare Historic Milestones at Genesis Invitational

Under the fading California light at Genesis Invitational, two names are currently reigning over the leaderboard with more than just a trophy at stake. Marco Penge and Jacob Bridgeman are heading into the weekend knowing that a victory at Riviera Country Club could rewrite a small but significant piece of PGA Tour history, having not won on the PGA Tour before. But that’s not the only historic feat they are eyeing.

If either Penge or Bridgeman secured the win, he would become the first-time winner of the season. Even more notably, it would mark the first maiden PGA Tour victory at a Signature Event since the elevated series was introduced.

There is another historic chapter to this narrative. Riviera is not a course that often yields fairytale debuts. No player has won here in his first appearance since 2005. However, their glory to success would not be a cakewalk. More so because world number 2 golfer Rory McIlroy currently sits just one shot behind Penge and Bridgeman.

McIlroy reflected on the gameplay and stated, “There’s no Pacific Ocean to hit it into around this golf course, so that helps. I still hit some loose shots, but the course set-up is in a way that you can get away with it a little bit more.”

Furthermore, he remains confident as he added, “But I’ve hit it well, I’ve controlled my distance well for the most part, and I’ve holed some nice putts from inside eight feet for pars when I’ve needed to.”

Scottie Scheffler, too, has been on the field. However, the world number 1 golfer did not fare well at the Riviera Golf Course. Although he made the cut, he finished tied for 42nd and finished at even par.

Scheffler stated, “It was nice to get out this morning on some fresh greens and hole some putts and do what I needed to do in order to get to the weekend.”

Now, as both Penge and Bridgeman remain tied for the 1st position, Penge has reflected on the event and how the win would carry a greater personal significance to him if he managed to grab the victory.

Marco Penge eyes emotional breakthrough win at Genesis Invitational

The 2026 Genesis Invitational began with a stacked field this season. Almost all the active elite names of the golf realm teed off for the tournament. Forty-one of the top 50 golfers on the Official World Golf Ranking were in the field for the event. And facing the world’s best, the 27-year-old Penge and 26-year-old Bridgeman managed to climb up to the top of the leaderboard at the end of round 2.

Marco Penge played very well at the end of his round. He scored five birdies in his last seven holes, which helped him score eight under par (64) for the day. After two rounds in Los Angeles, he reached 12 under overall.

Amid the gameplay, the Englishman reflected on how his wife, Sophie Lamb, with whom he is expecting their second child, is along the fairways to cheer for him.

Imago Soudal Open 2024 Marco Penge ENG on the 2nd tee during Round 2 of the Soudal Open, Rinkven International Golf Club, Antwerp, Antwerp, Belgium. 24/05/2024. Picture Thos Caffrey / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Thos Caffrey Antwerp Rinkven International Golf Club Antwerp Belgium Copyright: xThosxCaffreyx *EDI*

An emotional Penge shared, “It’s been quite tough the last four weeks for me and my family. She’s been in the US on her own, heavily pregnant, looking after a one-and-a-half-year-old at the same time with no family or friends around.”

He further added, “It’s been like a bit of a gamble of me just kind of going to compete and leaving her on her own.”

Marco Penge has recently moved to Florida with Sophie. Now, as Penge remains tied with Jacob Bridgeman with a total score of 12 under par, he would surely look to topple the other pros and grab his maiden PGA Tour title, not just to etch history but to create a personal memory that will remain with his family forever.