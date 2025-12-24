PGA Tour Pros React Strongly as Brooks Koepka Breaks $100M LIV Golf Contract: ‘I Vote..’

Big questions arise now that Brooks Koepka has officially left LIV Golf: Is he going to return to the PGA Tour? If he returns, when? While we wait for the answers, a couple of PGA Tour players have some thoughts to share on Koepka’s return.

Harry Higgs, known for his approachable personality and “teeter-totter” journey, thinks the current rules are a bit too messy and slow for the modern game. He shared his bold plan to have a 5-time major winner back on the PGA Tour.

“Let’s put it to a vote. Every member likes the Roman coliseum battles. I vote Yes, he can come back and play,” Higgs wrote.

Michael S. Kim, always vocal on X, also shared his two cents.

“ZERO insider knowledge, but my two cents: -PGA Tour puts out a super nothing statement lol. Obviously, a statement to keep all options open. I assume with LIV letting Brooks go, there’s an understanding that he doesn’t play anywhere in 26 except probably the majors.”

Koepka’s 2023 PGA Championship win has made him eligible for all the majors till 2028. The fans will surely see him play at the big stage, something that he also loves, as he heavily judges his season by how he has played there.

Kim also added, “Brooks is one of the well-liked guys who went to LIV. I’m going to guess that he’s going to have less difficulty coming back than others, especially with Brian Rolapp in charge. Brooks is a star and an important figure in golf. Wouldn’t be surprised to see Brooks playing a full Tour schedule along with the big changes coming in a couple of years. – Again, I have no intimate knowledge. Just a big guess.”

The PGA Tour has a rule that states that any golfer who has played in an unauthorized event will face a 1-year ban from the date of their playing. By this rule, Koepka can reapply for PGA Tour membership after August 15th, 2026, as he last played in Indianapolis from August 15th to 17th, 2025. The Tour has big changes coming for 2027 and onwards, like a less hectic schedule with the aim to make it “far better than what we have now for everyone involved.” This could make Koepka’s return easier.

Graeme McDowell, who was one of the first stars to join the rebel league back in late 2022 and played beside Koepka for three years, also wrote, “Nothing but love and gratitude to @BKoepka for the opportunities he has given me the last couple of seasons on @SmashGC. One of the best players I have seen play this great sport.”

The new leader of Smash GC, Talor Gooch, who has won four times on LIV, also shared his gratitude towards Koepka.

“I want to start by thanking Brooks. He is one of the greatest competitors in the game, and I have learned so much from him while being his teammate on Smash GC. He’s a friend and teammate, and I have great respect for his decision. I wish him, Jena, and their family all the best,” Gooch posted on Instagram.

Brandel Chamblee, known to criticize LIV, also shared his two cents on the matter, noting, “My guess is those who have a path back will seek it with their hat in their hands, trying to hide the money in their pockets. The PGA Tour should make it difficult but doable for these players for the betterment of the PGA Tour and to the detriment of the LIV Tour.”

Koepka decided to officially walk away from his huge deal with the LIV league after three wild years. The speculations of the move have been in the news for months now. The official statements show gratitude from both sides.

“Family has always guided Brooks’s decisions, and he feels this is the right moment,” they shared, while expressing thanks to Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Scott O’Neil, and the LIV Golf leadership team, his teammates, and the fans. LIV CEO Scott O’Neil called the breakup “amicable and mutual” following the 2025 season finish and thanked him for his significant impact and wished him success off the course.

Between 2018 and 2020, Koepka was the undisputed king, winning four major trophies and spending 47 total weeks as the number one golfer. Then, in 2022, he shocked the world by signing a massive $100 million-plus contract with players like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson to help build the new rebel league. Brooks became the face of Smash GC and won the 2023 PGA Championship, but then his gamble took a downward turn.

In the most recent years, he hit rock bottom with a single top-25 in eight major starts in the last two years. And the struggle goes beyond the course when his wife, Jena Sims, shared that they lost their baby at sixteen weeks through a sad Instagram post in October.