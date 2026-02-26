PGA Tour Pro’s Reason for Ranking Scottie Scheffler Above Tiger Woods Will Ruffle Feathers

The Scottie Scheffler vs. Tiger Woods has been a sensitive area of discussion in golf circles in recent times. Comparing anyone to Tiger is never easy. While many have shared their take on the matter, one young PGA Tour pro isn’t shying away from stirring the debate up with his blatant take. Luke Clanton, who is still navigating a rocky start to his first full season in the PGA Tour, shared his thoughts.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sitting for a conversation with golf expert Smylie Kaufman, the young American shared, “I have a really hot take, and I’ve always said this. I think he’s playing the best golf out of anyone ever. Obviously, I know Tiger is the best. I love Tiger, and I think he’s the GOAT, and I think he’s done incredible things, but Scottie just doesn’t miss, and when he does miss, it looks like a great shot. It’s just crazy to watch.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Clanton shared how when he first met Scheffler in a group setting, the latter immediately made him feel comfortable. For a young player stepping into a space with established stars, that warm welcome meant a lot. He even asked him a few questions about ‘religion and stuff’. However, beyond that casual interaction, what stood out for him was simply observing Scottie’s antics on the greens.

Imago 20th July 2025 Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, County Antrim, Northern Ireland The Open Golf Championship Final Round Scottie Scheffler USA hits his tee shot on the par three 6th hole PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12815538 DavidxBlunsden

Watching the World No. 1 respond to early-round frustration and still charge back into contention left a lasting impression on the 22- year-old. The way Scheffler stays mentally steady, even in tough situations, particularly grabbed Clanton’s attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it’s not just his gameplay techniques that have grabbed the attention of the 22-year-old phenom. Previously, too, Clanton has drawn clear inspiration from Scottie Scheffler’s mindset. Clanton has spoken about how Scheffler views golf not as his entire identity, but simply as his profession. That balanced perspective is something that Clanton himself tries to align with wholeheartedly.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Moreover, Scheffler’s 2026 campaign only strengthens that argument. After a stellar season in 2025, he stepped on the greens in 2026 with the same momentum. Along with his 20th career victory at The American Express, he has also been stacking back-to-back top-10 finishes and is holding on to his top rank firmly.

Explaining his stance, Luke Clanton further added, “At Waialae, I watched his first round, and obviously he’s a little bit mad and whatever. Everyone gets mad. That’s just how it is in golf. But for him to come back and almost win and then do it again the next week, didn’t play well the first round, and then do it again, it just shows it’s just mentality. No matter if he’s even par through 25 holes, he knows he’s going to be up there at the end of the week. And when you get to that level of confidence, it’s just hard to get rid of that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Clanton still acknowledges Tiger Woods’ legacy as the gold standard, his verdict on who is playing the best golf right now leans heavily toward Scheffler. Amid this, a golf insider recently shared a differing opinion while sharing their stance on the Woods vs Scheffler debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golf insider questions Scottie Scheffler’s aura amid Tiger Woods comparisons

Tiger Woods, who is still waiting to make a return to the competitive sphere after countless injuries and several surgeries at the age of 50, has indeed redefined the sport from his teenage days. On the other hand, Scheffler, at just 29, is not ready to take a step back and is constantly bagging wins and top 10 finishes to make sure that his comparison to the GOAT of the sport does not stop any time soon. Amid this, American sports journalist and podcaster Kevin Van Valkenburg shared his stance on the matter.

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages December 20, 2024, Orlando, Florida, USA: Tiger Woods walks off the 18th green at the PNC Championship Pro-Am at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Orlando USA – ZUMAw109 20241220_fap_w109_009 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

“Scottie doesn’t appeal to anyone who doesn’t already like golf. This is what it is. He is making zero cultural impact, whereas Tiger was a Moses-esque figure. But the man’s golf is sublime. It’s an unusual juxtaposition. Scottie actually has more personality than Tiger, but no aura,” said Fried Egg Golf’s Kevin Van Valkenburg.

ADVERTISEMENT

While many golf fans may not fully agree with Van Valkenburg’s take, there is little room for debate when it comes to Tiger Woods’ impact on the game. PGA Tour payouts increased three times faster during Woods’ era compared to the previous rates. The total prize money on the Tour increased was $101 million in 1996, and it went up to approximately $292 million by 2008.

Woods transformed golf’s global appeal. He drew new audiences, elevated television ratings, and brought unprecedented attention to the sport. And not many athletes in history have expanded the reach and visibility of their game the way ‘The Big Cat’ did.