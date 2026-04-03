PGA Tour Pros Stopped from Teeing Off as $9.8M Event Faces Unexpected Disruption

The Valero Texas Open has long carried a don’t miss your moment energy for golfers chasing a Masters spot. But is it really that simple? On Friday, the tournament hit another wall as players, including Ludvig Aberg at -10, were forced off the course as Mother Nature had its own energy.

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The PGA Tour confirmed on X that the second round was suspended due to lightning in the area at 5:46 p.m. local time, leaving several rounds incomplete and the leaderboard in a state of suspense.

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This is far from the first time TPC San Antonio has tested everyone’s patience this week. The opening round on Thursday was delayed 90 minutes due to dangerous lightning and heavy rain, pushing the start from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. CT. Play was eventually suspended at 7:56 p.m. due to darkness, leaving 24 players unable to complete their first round, forcing an early 7:45 a.m. resumption on Friday morning.

On the leaderboard, Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre leads the pack at -14 after a brilliant second round 66, four shots clear of Aberg. B. Cauley and K. Roy sit at T3 on -9, while a cluster of six players including T. Fleetwood and R. Hisatsune, are bunched together at -8, making for a fascinating finish once play resumes.

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None of this is particularly surprising given where this tournament is played.

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The Valero Texas Open has been a fixture on the PGA Tour since 1922, and TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course sits right in the heart of Texas storm country. In early April, the region is in the middle of its storm season, when morning thunderstorms and afternoon lightning cells constantly happen. The PGA Tour says that play must stop right away if lightning is seen nearby, so these kinds of delays are almost always part of the schedule when the tour comes to San Antonio.

Since the weather isn’t looking good, the start times for Round 3 on Saturday have already been moved up. This is because the PGA Tour wants to finish play before more storms hit at 4 p.m. local time.

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The cut is projected at 2 under, with several players still sweating it out, including Jordan Spieth, who sits right on that number after back-to-back 71s. First round leader Mark Hubbard has also fallen back to 2 under after a tough 77. A complete opposite result from how his week began. Well, the cut doesn’t care about the reputation.

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Not everyone is riding the storm out at Valero Texas Open

With the cut set at -2, some big names are in real danger of going home early. Rickie Fowler is at +1, Max Homa is at -1, and Sepp Straka is at even par. They’ve all finished or are almost done with their second rounds, but they’re still far from where they need to be.

Tom Kim and Michael Thorbjornsen are also below the cutline at even par. The young seeds too haven’t been able to find the consistency they need on the Oaks Course this week. Russell Henley is at -1, right on the edge with no room to move.

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The weather problems have not helped anyone who is trying to find their rhythm. Golfers near the cut haven’t taken advantage of the conditions as much as the leaders have, even though the rounds have been interrupted, the starts have been delayed, and the course has been softened by rain.

After two tough rounds, Joel Dahmen is most likely to leave the field at +2. For golfers of this level, missing the Valero Texas Open is bad enough. However, doing so in the last event before the Masters makes it a week they will want to forget quickly.