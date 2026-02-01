PGA Tour Pro’s Strange Tactics Catch Fans Off Guard at $9.6 Million Event

Sometimes, the best parts of golf aren’t the birdies or eagles, but in the offbeat moments, and one such instance happened at the $9.6M event. When Norwegian golfer Kris Ventura was near water at Torrey Pines, he made a choice that caused a stir on social media. Rolled-up pants? Check. Shoes still on? Also check. However, his choice became the most popular puzzle on the internet.

The official X account of the PGA Tour shared that moment. “Why keep the shoes on if you’re going to roll up the pants?” they said in a 13-second video of Ventura making his shot.

The video showed the golfer in the middle of a swing, with his white sneakers firmly planted and his khaki pants bunched up to his calves as if he were walking through a creek. But he wasn’t wading anywhere.

The moment unfolded on Torrey Pines’ most dramatic closing hole, which is on the 18th of the famous South Course at Torrey Pines during the third round of the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open. Ventura was finishing up what would turn out to be a great performance in the tournament. The water hazard close to the green required him to be creative with his shots, and while his technique was good, his choice of clothes became the main topic of conversation.

Kris Ventura’s performance in San Diego continued to improve. He shot a 4-under 68 in Round 1 to put himself in a good position early on. In Round 2, he stumbled a little with a 1-over 73, but the Norwegian quickly got back on track. In Round 3, he did his best work, shooting a 1-under 70 that included an impressive eagle on the par-5 6th hole, which is a 564-yard monster that needs both power and accuracy.

The Round 3 scorecard shows how strong they are.

Kris Ventura was 2-under par after the front nine, with birdies and bogeys cancelling each other out. He was ready to make his move when he reached the turn. The back nine was steady golf with more pars than fireworks, ending with that memorable 18th hole moment. He ended up in a tie for fourth place with South Korea’s Sungjae Im after three rounds, both finishing the tournament at 5-under overall, which was the best result of his career.

History shows golf’s viral moments often defy logic.

Seven seasons ago, Dustin Johnson created his own sensation at TPC Southwind during the FedEx St. Jude Classic. He holed a spectacular 40-foot chip shot for birdie on the par-4 12th hole. The ball tracking perfectly, the crowd erupting—these spontaneous flashes of brilliance or quirk become part of golf’s rich tapestry.

It’s not just skill that ties these moments together; it’s also being real. And these moments spread faster than leaderboard updates.

Kris Ventura’s odd dance near the water got fans talking

The viral moment sparked immediate debate across social media about Ventura’s decision-making near the water hazard.

“Fantastic FootJoy commercial,” one fan observed.

Ventura inadvertently created premium advertising for golf footwear technology. If those shoes handled splashy conditions while maintaining grip, that’s a powerful testimonial to the product. FootJoy’s marketing team couldn’t have scripted better.

“PGA requires footwear,” another commenter noted.

Tour rules mandate proper golf shoes during competition for safety and course protection. Ventura couldn’t kick off his shoes regardless of personal preference. Rules trump comfort, making rolled pants his only option.

“Maybe they’re waterproof?” suggested one fan.

Modern tournament-level footwear features Gore-Tex membranes and sealed seams that genuinely repel water. Ventura trusting his shoes’ capabilities while exposing his ankles made practical sense. Wet socks ruin rounds; wet skin just needs a towel.

Meanwhile, many fans reached the same conclusion independently. “Great FootJoy ad!”

Ventura’s unintentional showcase of product durability became authentic athlete endorsement gold. When viewers repeatedly credit the same brand unprompted, that’s marketing success brands dream about.

“It’s the 18th hole, shoes are coming off shortly.”

The most practical take recognized competitive golf’s rhythm. With minutes remaining before changing clothes, protecting tour-level shoes from water damage made sense. Roll up fabric, preserve leather, finish strong.

Kris Ventura’s quirky moment proved golf’s magic lies beyond leaderboards. Sometimes rolled-up pants and waterproof shoes create better stories than birdies ever could.