PGA Tour Pro’s Wife Loses Temper at Troll Mocking Husband’s Career Struggles

Prepare your backup (or be ready to get a good counterattack or counter reply) if you are thinking of roasting Adam Hadwin’s wife, Jessica. That’s what played out when a random fan on X (formerly Twitter) questioned the family’s finances in light of her husband’s tour status.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I know you want this to hurt so bad, but this tweet alone just confirms that you are a sad, lonely, insecure man at your core and really just makes me feel sorry for you. Also, I took a full-time job long before Adam lost his card 🫶,” Jessica hit back.

ADVERTISEMENT

The saga began after a challenging 2025 season for Adam Hadwin, who had maintained full PGA Tour status since 2015, lost his PGA Tour status in 2026. The 2017 Valspar Champion never finished lower than 107th in the FedEx Cup for a decade. But the PGA Tour recently reduced the number of full exemptions from 125 down to the top 100 players, and Hadwin’s 139th rank left him without a full card for the first time in 11 seasons. Now 38, Hadwin is splitting his 2026 time between the Korn Ferry Tour (KFT) and limited PGA Tour starts via sponsor exemptions, such as the Cognizant Classic and Valspar Championship.

Amidst this career transition, Jessica Hadwin, a nurse practitioner by trade, announced in January 2026 that she was returning to her profession full-time. She even joked about the move on X, referencing Brooks Koepka’s own return to form: “Brooks and I both went back to our old jobs full-time”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on her current balance of career and motherhood, Jessica recently posted on X that while there are many controversies in the world, she didn’t expect working by choice while her child was in school to be one of them. She clarified that her career is rewarding and keeps her engaged. But this prompted a reply from a troll who asked, “Or the Korn Ferry checks don’t quite hit like the PGA Tour checks?”

Jessica’s reply clarified that she had taken a full-time job long before Adam Hadwin’s tour status changed. It effectively dismantled the narrative that her work was a desperate financial reaction to Hadwin’s demotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

But this was far from Jessica’s first time handling online hostility on X. During the 2025 World Series between the Blue Jays and the Dodgers, Jessica posted a lighthearted birthday wish for Adam, noting he was stressed watching his beloved Jays: “He wasn’t planning to be this stressed out while officially getting another year older.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A user named Jeff Greene tried to troll the couple, calling them ‘grifters’ and telling them to ‘Stay in Kansas, Toto!’

Not letting the personal jab slide, Jessica replied, “Ummm this is weird. Adam’s been a Jays fan all his life… Probably time to go to bed, your acting like an angry old man.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She later doubled down, playfully tagging him and asking if he didn’t love them anymore.

Jessica’s humor also extends to playful banter with colleagues. Retired LPGA pro Jane Park once shared a cheeky dream Jessica DM’d her. It involves a private jet, a round of golf, and ‘LOTS of drinks’ that resulted in getting into trouble on a live stream.

ADVERTISEMENT

Park jokingly told Adam, “I think your wife is hitting on me and I kinda love it.”

Perhaps her most viral moment came in 2023 when a security guard accidentally tackled Adam Hadwin on the 18th green while he was celebrating Nick Taylor’s historic win.

As the video went viral, Jessica posted a photo of her husband looking at Taylor, joking: “Me ready to call Adam and ask why he is looking at someone else so much like that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After the tackle, she wittily added, “I’m thrilled to report that @ahadwingolf is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled”.

A new reality for the Hadwins

Despite the humor, the 2026 season marks a massive shift in the Hadwin family’s reality. As the 90th Masters Tournament kicked off at Augusta National in April, Adam was notably absent from the field for the first time in the last few years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jessica captured this change on X: “One minute you’re wearing your cute little Masters pants to watch your man play, the next you’re wearing them to your 9-5. Life comes at you quick, my friends!”

While Hadwin has a history at Augusta, including a T24 in 2018 and making the cut in 2024, the new, more competitive PGA Tour model has made the path back to the majors significantly harder for journeyman pros. And while almost all of the golf world is busy watching the Masters, Hadwin is looking for a path back to the PGA Tour through KFT’s Club Car Championship and LECOM Suncoast Classic.

And for now, the Hadwin family is navigating the fickle nature of golf with a mix of professional autonomy and resilient humor. As Jessica noted after the 2025 RSM Classic, when the reality of the lost card set in: “Golf is fickle, but our little family isn’t 🔐”.