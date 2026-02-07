PGA Tour Punishes YouTuber With ‘Lifetime Ban’ for Heckling Golf Pro at WM Phoenix Open

What started as a $100 offer for disruption ended with handcuffs looming and a lifetime ban. Jack Doherty’s attempt at viral content backfired spectacularly when PGA Tour security didn’t find his antics amusing.

The incident unfolded during Friday’s second round at TPC Scottsdale’s iconic 16th hole, when Canadian pro Mackenzie Hughes was about to hit his tee shot. Doherty openly encouraged spectators to yell “jack—” during Hughes’ backswing. The influencer allegedly offered $100 to anyone willing to disrupt the game, which was designed purely for social media engagement. When a fan complied, tournament officials and police responded immediately.

A Scottsdale Police Department officer confronted Doherty on-site, making the consequences crystal clear: “Don’t play this game with me, okay? We know exactly what you’re doing.” He was escorted off the premises and issued a trespassing order, not just for the Phoenix Open but for every future PGA Tour event.

The officer’s warning was unambiguous: returning before the tournament’s end would result in arrest and prosecution. The incident, captured on video and shared by NUCLR Golf, has garnered over 129,000 views, sparking heated debate about influencer behavior at professional sporting events.

