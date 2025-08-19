PGA Tour Questioned for Not Taking Action After Ben Griffin’s Supplement Overdose Claim

Everything that could go wrong for Ben Griffin did at the 2025 BMW Championship… and it was all because of a “large rock” of creatine. Following the Sunday round, Griffin said he mixed a clump of coagulated creatine from the jar into his water bottle before Sunday’s round. On the first hole, he took a gulp and accidentally inhaled some creatine. After that, he “started getting super shaky” and even “had tremors.”

He still walked out unscathed, but was it legal? It is, but shouldn’t be, say golf analysts. On a recent episode of Fore Play Podcast Plus, Frankie begins, “I was wondering if that, like, is within the rules of golf to be able to do something, right?” Riggs agreed with the sentiment, saying, “I was a little surprised that you could take something that can alter your state that much and that that’s, like, allowed.”

Creatine’s a dietary supplement that boosts muscle mass and performance, and it’s totally legal in golf. Golf’s governing bodies like the International Golf Federation (IGF), U.S. Golf Association (USGA), and PGA TOUR follow World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules, banning stuff like performance-enhancing steroids, stimulants, and hormones.

Griffin’s ‘overdose’ should have sparked a response from the PGA Tour, the analysts argue. “Like, how could there be something allowed that you could take that could f–k up your state so much that he’s four-putting and hitting shots out of bounds for, like, 30 minutes?” asks Riggs. “I wondered about the drug, um, like, testing in golf and what the guidelines are and rules are for it because it’s a sport,” Frankie says and adds, “There’s got to be, right? There’s got to be some sort of doping rules that you can’t, um, break.”

Good point, but the PGA Tour has yet to answer this one.

On the other hand, Griffin did agree that this little mistake did cost him dearly. On Sunday, Griffin had a crazy start with a four-putt on the par-four first hole and hitting out of bounds on the second. Despite being six over par for the first three holes, he recovered to card a one-under 69 with seven birdies. He ended up tying for 12th place at three under par.

Griffin agreed this was a mistake and said Sunday evening, “I don’t think I’ll be taking too much creatine in the future,” but still dismissed any concerns regarding the same and stated, “I’ve taken it on the golf course before. It’s fine.” Creatine is a popular supplement among gym enthusiasts. According to Harvard Health, it “contributes to rapid energy production and may enhance power or speed bursts requiring short periods of anaerobic activity.”

Rory McIlroy is a notable name who is known to have 20 grams of creatine per day, helping him maintain mental sharpness during his plays.

But don’t be too shocked by Griffin’s case; several other pros have done this before. Like, John Daly.

John Daly once said, “ I don’t want to quit drinking.”

John Daly’s life on the golf course has often been intertwined with his love for drinking. During the Buick Challenge, Daly had a typical night, enjoying “four Miller Lites and a big chimichanga.” In his ongoing battle with alcoholism, Daly admitted, “I don’t want to quit drinking. I just don’t want to get drunk.” This mindset reflected his long-standing struggle with alcohol, which he started drinking at the age of 8.

John Daly has concluded that drinking is part of his life, saying, “It’s in my blood.” He made a choice between golf with drinking or no golf and no drinking – and he chose golf. “I could give up the game and probably stay sober… But I can’t do both. There ain’t no way.” Daly’s history of drinking excessively is well-documented; he’s talked about consuming “35 beers a day, or 40… Easily” and starting on whiskey afterward.

Despite envisioning a day without craving a drink, Daly can only say, “It’s still one day at a time.” His struggles with alcohol have impacted his personal and professional life, leading to controversies and health issues. In 2020, for instance, he suggested that “a bottle of good old Belvedere” could cure Coronavirus. “Just drink one of these a day. You know, sippy, sippy on a McDonald’s diet Coke ya know, wash it down pretty good. Never have a hangover.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) suggested otherwise and stated that drinking could threaten health more. So, putting things in perspective and in the larger scheme of things, Griffin’s case isn’t that bad.