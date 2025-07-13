PGA Tour Reacts to Jordan Spieth’s Newest Family Member With 6-Word Message

In the early months of this season, Jordan Spieth shared some very happy news with the golf world. Coming on a recent episode of The Smylie Kaufman Show, Spieth simply confessed, “We have a third coming in July, so it’s busy.” It was a simple confession, but the golf world erupted into chaos anyway. And, after hearing the recent news, it has done so once again.

As per Jordan Spieth’s latest update around his family, the Spieth family has just welcomed a third child into their family. Updating the fans about the same, Spieth shared a picture of the newborn and said, “We added a new member to the foursome – Sully Spieth! Everyone is doing great 💙.”

Given the news, the PGA Tour official account said, “Congratulations to you and your family 💙.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) Expand Post

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

This is a developing story…