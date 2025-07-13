brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Golf

PGA Tour Reacts to Jordan Spieth’s Newest Family Member With 6-Word Message

BySudha Kumari

Jul 13, 2025 | 10:42 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

In the early months of this season, Jordan Spieth shared some very happy news with the golf world. Coming on a recent episode of The Smylie Kaufman Show, Spieth simply confessed, “We have a third coming in July, so it’s busy.” It was a simple confession, but the golf world erupted into chaos anyway. And, after hearing the recent news, it has done so once again.

As per Jordan Spieth’s latest update around his family, the Spieth family has just welcomed a third child into their family. Updating the fans about the same, Spieth shared a picture of the newborn and said, “We added a new member to the foursome – Sully Spieth! Everyone is doing great 💙.” 

Given the news, the PGA Tour official account said, Congratulations to you and your family 💙.” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth)

Expand Post

AD

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

With a new addition, will Spieth's game see a boost or face new challenges?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved