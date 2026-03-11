PGA Tour Rising Star’s Withdrawal Mystery Finally Solved as Crucial Health Update Comes to Light

Jake Knapp had been consistent all season, never finishing outside the top 11. He was eighth in the FedEx Cup, with four top-10s in five starts, and was a key contender at Bay Hill. But just fifteen minutes before his tee time, the PGA Tour announced he would not play.

An X post from Golf Digest Senior Writer Christopher Powers, published Tuesday, put the speculation to rest. Powers had spoken directly to Boyd Summerhays, Knapp’s new coach for 2026, who confirmed illness had nothing to do with the withdrawal. A minor back tweak, the result of a heavy early-season schedule, was the actual cause. Summerhays added that the 31-year-old took four days off last week, played nine holes on consecutive days ahead of the update, and reported feeling good swinging the club.

THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass is set as his next event. Summerhays has made it clear that there is no doubt about the timeline. The significance of the update lay in its delivery. There was no official statement from Knapp, no release from his agent. Instead, his coach spoke directly to a reporter six days later, providing details that suggested there was no underlying issue, only a straightforward update.

Haotong Li, who was first on the alternate list that Thursday morning, stepped in to take Knapp’s spot in the 72-player field. The original announcement did not explain why Knapp withdrew. Since Knapp was eighth in the FedEx Cup standings after a strong start to the season, his absence quickly caught people’s attention. Knapp’s stats highlight his impact.

Before Bay Hill, he was fourth on Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting at 1.095, eighth in driving distance at 319.4 yards, and fifth in FedEx Cup points with 680 from five starts. There were no weak spots. Both his ball-striking and putting were working. The only reason he missed Bay Hill’s first tee was a back issue, not a dip in form.

Jake Knapp’s 2026 season

Knapp has started the season with a clear statement. T5 at Torrey Pines, eighth at TPC Scottsdale, T8 at Pebble Beach, and sixth at Riviera. No missed cuts. Each week, he has delivered a result that builds on the last.

The sixth-place finish at the Genesis Invitational is the standout. Against 72 of the world’s best in a $20 million event, Knapp delivered under pressure. He holed a 35-foot birdie on the first, added another from 22 feet on the 14th, and set up an eagle with a 201-yard approach. The margin for error was small, but Knapp stayed composed.

Every result has been built on the previous one. T11 at the Sony Open, his first event, remains his lowest finish. For a player who worked nightclub security in 2021 just to stay in the game, five straight weeks of consistency matter more than any single round.

Knapp has played THE PLAYERS Championship twice, finishing T45 in 2024 and improving in 2025 with a T12. He heads to TPC Sawgrass next week with form intact and, as his coach puts it, a ready body.