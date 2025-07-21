PGA Tour Rising Star Who Banked $2.7 Million in Less Than 10 Days Is Now Having Second Thoughts

What do you do when you’ve just made more money in two weeks than most people see in a lifetime? Seriously, think about it for a second. If you’re Chris Gotterup, apparently, you joke about never coming home. The 25-year-old American just did that and sent the golf world into a frenzy.

After banking a staggering $2.7 million across two weeks in Scotland and Northern Ireland, Gotterup took to X with a cheeky message that had fans buzzing. “Thanks to everyone for following along and all the messages. I may have to move here for good. #giddyup,” he posted to his 339.8K viewers at 1:12 AM following The Open Championship.

The post perfectly captured Gotterup’s newfound confidence. It reflected his genuine appreciation for links golf. “How often do I get to come over to Scotland and play golf? So I’m gonna do it every time I can,” Gotterup previously told reporters, referencing his extra rounds at North Berwick’s famed West Links.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Gotterup’s adventure began at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025. There, he claimed his second PGA Tour title at the Genesis Scottish Open. The victory earned him $1.575 million and catapulted him into the Open Championship. Subsequently, just one week later on July 20, 2025, his third-place finish at Royal Portrush added another $1.128 million to his bank account.

The numbers tell an incredible story. Before these tournaments, Gotterup had earned $2.76 million across his entire three-year professional career. Therefore, he essentially doubled his career earnings in just ten days. This financial windfall signals his arrival among the elite performers in golf.

His world ranking transformation mirrors this success. Gotterup started the season ranked 191st globally but plummeted to 228th after the Valspar Championship. Following his Scottish Open victory, he jumped from 158th to 48th. His Open Championship performance likely pushes him into the top 30 for the first time.

The FedEx Cup standings show similar improvement. Gotterup moved from 88th to 39th after Scotland, then to 23rd following his Open result. Consequently, he’s now well-positioned for the Tour Championship, where only the top 30 qualify.

Chris Gotterup’s 2025 Trajectory: The Season That Changed Everything

Gotterup’s transformation didn’t happen overnight. Rather, it followed months of struggle and gradual improvement. His early 2025 season painted a concerning picture. Through ten starts spanning January to March, he earned less than $200,000. He made only three of eight cuts through The Players Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His lowest point came after the Valspar Championship when his ranking dropped to 228th. However, a T15 finish at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson provided the spark he needed. This result helped him regain a spot in the top 200 and build momentum for even bigger things.

Heading into the Scottish Open, Gotterup had played 21 events with nine top-25 finishes. Notably, he hadn’t recorded a single top-10 finish all season. His best result was a T12 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Therefore, his Scottish breakthrough seemed to come from nowhere.

The statistical improvement tells the real story. Gotterup’s driving distance averaged over 307 yards, placing him among the tour’s longest hitters. Additionally, his best Strokes Gained performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished T25. These consistent improvements laid the foundation for his breakthrough.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, as Gotterup returns to American soil for the 3M Open, expectations have completely shifted. His cheeky social media post captures more than humor. Instead, it reflects a player who’s discovered where his game truly shines. Whether he actually moves permanently remains doubtful. However, Chris Gotterup has clearly arrived as golf’s newest star.

Will this success translate to sustained American dominance? Gotterup’s confidence suggests he’s just getting started.