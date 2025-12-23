PGA Tour Rising Star Who Stunned Rory McIlroy Gets Emotional Over Latest Masters News

Chris Gotterup arrived in Scotland this year with little spotlight and modest expectations. Ranked 158th in the world, Gotterup walked into the Scottish Open as a clear underdog. However, little did he know that he would be the David against Goliath in the greens of the Renaissance Club. And now, following that magnificent showdown that Gotterup pulled off back in July 2025, the end of the year has brought him the most-awaited envelope.
In the final round of the Scottish Open, Gotterup was paired against the Northern Irish icon, Rory McIlroy. The four-time major champion loomed large. But while the pressure continued to increase, Gotterup refused to take a step back.
And finally finishing at 15-under par, the 26-year-old defeated rivals like Rory McIlroy and Marco Penge to secure the win at the 2025 Scottish Open. And now, Gotterup has received news that has indeed added more joy to his festive season.
After completing an impeccable season and rising to a rank of 28 under OWGR, Gotterup has just received the official invitation from the PGA Tour to participate in the Masters Tournament. Gotterup took to Instagram and shared a picture of the letter of invitation he has received, writing, “Waited a lifetime to open this piece of mail. I can’t wait to make my @themasters debut in 2026. 💪💪”
“The Board of Governors of the Augusta National Golf Club cordially invites you to participate in the Two Thousand and Twenty Six Masters Tournament to be held at Augusta, Georgia the ninth, tenth, eleventh, and twelfth of April. Fred S Ridley, Chairman,” read the invite.
Now, as he aims for a showdown at the historic Augusta National Golf Club, golf fans will wait to witness how the future of the young American star unfolds.
Chris Gotterup opens up about career-defining run and future ambitions
Chris Gotterup emerged as one of the most incredible golfing talents this year. Back in July, Gotterup had a dream couple of weeks. Firstly, he won the Genesis Scottish Open. And if that wasn’t enough, he followed it up by clinching the third spot at The Open.
Surprisingly, when asked about what special he did to perform so well, Gotterup had no response. The golfer pointed out that he could not describe anything extra that he tried.
However, he did believe that he was in a good rhythm and flow over the past couple of months. “Someone asked me last week, media, they were like, have you ever like been on a heater? I was like, I don’t think so. Like when I won, I missed the cut the week after. I feel like I’ve gotten better at just knowing my body and how to react after, like, you know, important weeks like that. And yeah, I’m going to try to ride it out as long as I can,” said Gotterup.
Just like he had predicted, Gotterup continued his impressive form throughout the rest of the year. And as the season draws to a close, Gotterup will look to pick up right where he left off next season, especially with an upcoming Masters debut.
