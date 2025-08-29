PGA Tour Rival Challenges Tiger Woods to ‘Get His A** Back in Shape’ Amid Injury Hiatus

Tiger Woods is busy, in the truest sense of the word. Sure, he’s been sidelined due to injury, but he’s now leading the PGA Tour’s Future Competitions Committee, tasked with a “holistic review” of the game’s competitive structure. Meanwhile, his competitors aren’t waiting around. They’re still gunning for him, eager to take down the legend when he returns to the course.

One of them is Ernie Els, who is counting down to the time when Woods gets eligible for the PGA Tour Champions. “Beat us again … if you can,” Els sends a message to Woods. He may be currently busy with his newest project at the Els Center of Excellence, but he hasn’t forgotten about the 15-time major winner. So, does he still believe he can beat Woods if it ever comes to a head-to-head?

“I hope so,” Els replies. “I’ve said, please come play. And I think it can only be beneficial to him. He will get himself in golf shape. You can ride a cart without any shame and if there was one guy that should be able to drive a cart, it’s him. And he can get his a** back in shape.”

This is a developing story…