brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Golf

PGA Tour Rival Challenges Tiger Woods to ‘Get His A** Back in Shape’ Amid Injury Hiatus

BySudha Kumari

Aug 29, 2025 | 12:00 PM EDT

Link Copied!
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Tiger Woods is busy, in the truest sense of the word. Sure, he’s been sidelined due to injury, but he’s now leading the PGA Tour’s Future Competitions Committee, tasked with a “holistic review” of the game’s competitive structure. Meanwhile, his competitors aren’t waiting around. They’re still gunning for him, eager to take down the legend when he returns to the course.

One of them is Ernie Els, who is counting down to the time when Woods gets eligible for the PGA Tour Champions. “Beat us again … if you can,” Els sends a message to Woods. He may be currently busy with his newest project at the Els Center of Excellence, but he hasn’t forgotten about the 15-time major winner. So, does he still believe he can beat Woods if it ever comes to a head-to-head?

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

“I hope so,” Els replies. “I’ve said, please come play. And I think it can only be beneficial to him. He will get himself in golf shape. You can ride a cart without any shame and if there was one guy that should be able to drive a cart, it’s him. And he can get his a** back in shape.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved