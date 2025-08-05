PGA Tour Rival Thanks Rory McIlroy for Standing Up Against Hostility for Him

Rory McIlroy is no stranger to the fervent fervor of golf fans, who can be as unforgiving as a sand trap – even when the stakes are low, like a quiet Tuesday practice round. Just ask him about the 2025 Travelers Championship, when a fan’s heckle about his infamous 2011 Masters hooked shot got under his skin. Annoyed, he snatched the fan’s phone and walked away from the spot.

So, when he felt that his fellow player (and rival), Chris Gotterup, was about to face a similar situation during a high-stakes moment at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, he decided to take matters into his own hands – despite being, in essence, practical strangers. At least, that’s what Gotterup says. “I hadn’t talked to him really ever beforehand,” Gotterup begins during an interview on Fore Play Podcast Plus. Still, despite a lack of interaction, the two pros “were just kind of chatting,” Gotterup explains.

But the emotions shifted when it became clear who was going to win. Both Rory McIlroy and Gotterup noticed this change, as the latter explained, “Then, once it kind of turned to like 12, 13, like the crowd started getting very, uh, hostile once they kind of realized like this is happening.” Aside from his 15-under-265 win against McIlroy, Gotterup ranked 4th in strokes gained/driving and putting, and 2nd in putts per green in regulation, despite entering the tournament 132nd in putting average and 143rd in putts per round.

He was the clear winner, and it certainly didn’t sit well with some fans. The pro continues, “Um, and then he, I will say, like to Rory’s credit, he was very, um, like aware of what was happening, I would say. And he was like, he had a security guy telling, like telling people to like cut it out, and which was cool, ’cause I mean he’s trying to win the tournament too, but he’s also aware of what’s going on.” McIlroy eventually finished tied for 2nd, along with Marco Penge.

And as heartwarming as McIlroy’s gesture is, it’s not the first time a Tour pro has stood up for a fellow competitor. At the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, Billy Horschel defended Nicolò Galletti when fans heckled him mid-swing. Upset, Horschel shouted, “He’s trying to hit a damn golf shot here – it’s our f-ing job!” The fans started laughing in response, but Horschel’s reply was warranted.

Moreover, this isn’t McIlroy’s first time standing up for a fellow pro in a similar situation. During the 2023 BMW Championship, due to his supposed feud with Ryder Cup teammate Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau was subjected to a number of heckles from some of Koepka’s followers. It resulted in one time DeChambeau confronting a Koepka supporter with a foul-mouthed response. At that time, McIlroy offered his backing to the LIV Golfer, “I certainly feel some sympathy for him.” So, this definitely is a common occurrence in the tour especially knowing that golf fans can be quite loving and ruthless based on who side they are one.

Nevertheless, for Gotterup, following the highs and lows of his win at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, the pro is already looking to move on to his next goal.

Chris Gotterup is debuting at the FedExCup, but with his eye set on East Lake

Chris Gotterup has been on a tear lately, establishing himself as one of the top young golfers in the world. The 26-year-old from Little Silver is riding high after his win at the Scottish Open last month, followed by a third-place finish at The Open. As he heads into the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Playoffs, Gotterup is well-positioned to make a deep run. This week, he’ll tee off at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, the first of three playoff events that conclude with the Tour Championship in East Lake later this month.

Gotterup’s breakout season has seen him earn nearly $3.9 million so far, with impressive stats backing up his success. He’s fourth overall in scoring average at 69.2, ninth in driving distance at 316.3 yards, and second in greens in regulation. “I’d like to get to East Lake and then see what happens from there,” Gotterup said ahead of the 2025 3M Open. “I feel like I’m playing with house money at the moment … I’m excited for the rest of the season.” With a top finish in the playoffs, Gotterup could bank a significant payday from the $100 million FedExCup bonus pool, including a potential $10 million grand prize.

The FedExCup Playoffs will feature a progressive cut, with fields of 70 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, 50 at the BMW Championship, and 30 at the Tour Championship. Gotterup qualified for the postseason by finishing 23rd in the year-long FedExCup points race, a remarkable achievement in just his second season on the PGA Tour. Now, he’s looking to make the most of his momentum and push himself to new heights, just as we are!