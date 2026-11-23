A two-minute wait over a routine wedge shot was enough to put Blades Brown under the spotlight for an entirely different reason at the 2026 RSM Classic. The 19-year-old arrived at Sea Island with considerable momentum after a breakthrough win and another strong finish. But his pre-shot routine became a talking point when a golf analyst questioned his pace of play on the latest episode of the Sliced Podcast.

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“Blades Brown got to his, he was about 130 yards in for his second shot. The green was clear, and he spent two minutes deciding what to do. And he’s supposed to have 50 seconds as the first player to hit the second shot on a par four. There was nobody on the green when they arrived at their balls. They weren’t the first group, but the group ahead of them, you know, I think that tells you something. The group ahead of them had already finished the hole, and it’s like the third hole of the day, so they’re already losing a little bit of ground,” said Sliced Podcast host Ben Coley.

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The criticism was not directed at Brown’s ability or potential. Instead, the discussion focused on why a player with about 130 yards to an unobstructed green needed so much time to decide on a shot.

The incident also brought renewed attention to a long-running problem on the PGA Tour, which is slow play.

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“You should have no fears over a 135-yard wedge. It’s a bit windy. Pick one of the two wedges and hit the shot. And two minutes is just too long. I don’t care how windy it is. I don’t care if, you know, whatever. He stood there for two minutes. And, when we went to Koepka afterward, he hit the ball straight away, and there’s a lot to be said for that, given that Koepka, in terms of majors won, is behind only Scottie Scheffler in US golf lately,” Coley added.

The analyst was careful not to turn his criticism into a personal attack. He acknowledged that Brown appeared likable and possessed exceptional talent, adding that he did not want to spoil the excitement surrounding the young golfer’s rise. However, he questioned why a player who had recently won a tournament would need so much time to select between two wedges from approximately 130 to 135 yards.

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The scrutiny surrounding Blades Brown comes at an interesting point in his career. The teenager entered the RSM Classic after producing one of the strongest stretches of his young professional career.

He had won the World Wide Technology Championship earlier in November, securing his breakthrough PGA Tour victory. He followed that performance with a fourth-place finish at the Austin Championship, recording back-to-back top-five finishes. According to the PGA Tour’s broadcast notes, he became the first teenager in 43 years to achieve that feat.

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His performance at Sea Island, however, did not match the momentum he had carried into the tournament. Brown opened with a 1-under 69 on the Seaside Course before carding a 73 in the second round. His even-par total of 142 left him on the wrong side of the cut.

The incident involving Blades Brown also raises questions about how effectively the PGA Tour enforces its existing pace-of-play regulations.

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Under the Tour’s standard policy, players are allowed 40 seconds to play a shot. An additional 10 seconds is available in certain situations, including when a player is first to hit a second shot on a par 4 or par 5. This gives Brown approximately 50 seconds for the approach described on the podcast.

There is also a distinction between the standard shot allowance and the threshold for an excessive shot time. Under the 2026 PGA Tour regulations, taking more than 120 seconds as the first player in a group, or 100 seconds for subsequent players, can result in an excessive stroke-time violation when observed by an on-course referee without a valid reason.

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This means Blades Brown’s reported two-minute routine sits at the Tour’s excessive-shot-time threshold.

That distinction highlights one of the biggest frustrations surrounding professional golf’s pace-of-play system. The regulations exist, but their effectiveness depends heavily on monitoring, timing, and consistent enforcement.

The PGA Tour has introduced measures to address the issue, including publishing selected pace-of-play statistics and testing stricter policies on its developmental circuits. In 2025, PGA Tour Americas adopted a revised system under which a player’s first bad time can result in a one-stroke penalty, while further violations carry additional consequences. The Korn Ferry Tour also tested a tougher approach.

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Still, critics have questioned whether the main PGA Tour circuit applies sufficient pressure to players who consistently take too long.

The debate becomes particularly relevant with the LPGA introducing stricter pace-of-play penalties from 2027.

Announced in November 2026, the revised policy removes the previous warning system for players who exceed their allotted time by one to five seconds. Instead, even a minor overrun will carry an immediate financial penalty.

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The LPGA is also reducing the maximum time allowed for a shot from 70 seconds to 60 seconds. Additionally, players who are timed on 35 holes during a season will face a $35,000 fine, with further charges applying as the number of timed holes increases.

The PGA Tour does not necessarily need to copy every aspect of the LPGA’s policy. However, the introduction of clearer consequences, more transparent individual timing statistics, and automatic triggers for repeated delays could help address the problem.

Slow play has frustrated several prominent golfers

Blades Brown’s incident adds to a debate that has involved some of the biggest names in professional golf.

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His playing partner, Brooks Koepka, has been among the most outspoken critics. During the 2023 Masters, he publicly criticized Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland’s group for its slow pace. He has repeatedly argued that players should face stroke penalties when they hold up competition.

However, under current rules, it is usually just a warning. For instance, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele’s group also received slow-play warnings at the 2025 Tour Championship after falling two holes behind during the front nine.

Besides Koepka, Sam Burns has expressed frustration with the existing system. He described the process as a waste of time after leaving a rules committee role. Jon Rahm has also identified slow play as a significant problem in professional golf.

These examples demonstrate that the issue extends well beyond one young golfer or one tournament. Players, spectators and broadcasters have all raised concerns about the time professional golfers take between shots.

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The Sliced Podcast’s criticism targeted a specific moment rather than Blades Brown’s overall character or potential. The analyst even acknowledged his talent and likability while arguing for faster play.