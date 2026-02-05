PGA Tour Rookie’s Big Gesture After Miraculous Late Entry Into WM Phoenix Open Almost Went Unnoticed

Sometimes the loudest moments at the WM Phoenix Open have nothing to do with roars from the grandstands. Late Tuesday night, a PGA Tour rookie slipped into the field without fanfare. He followed it with a move that said more than any scorecard ever could. As TPC Scottsdale prepared for another week of chaos and noise, one quiet act reminded everyone why golf still has room for decency.

“The good people of golf. Marcelo Rozo only got into the field last night when JJ WD. And what did he do? Sent me 4 tix for today and Friday to give away. We would like to find a family that normally wouldn’t be able to go and our @driveftf will take care of all expenses (parking, food, merch),” Monday Q Info shared in an X post.

Marcelo Rozo is a 36-year-old Colombian rookie on the 2026 PGA Tour. He earned his card at Q-School after a 14-year pro journey marked by perseverance. The Bogotá resident turned pro in 2012 after completing studies at Lynn University. After a long wait, he finished No. 45 on 2025 KFT points and then tied for second at Q-School Final Stage with a final-round 69 to earn emotional PGA Tour status amid tears for his family and late brother.

Initially, he was not part of the field at “golf’s loudest party” at TPC Scottsdale for the WM Phoenix Open from February 5 to February 8, 2026. However, he received a last-minute entry as JJ Spaun withdrew from the event.

There’s no official reason or statement given about Spaun’s withdrawal. The 2025 US Open winner lives in Scottsdale and was the second-highest-ranked golfer in the field. Thus, it comes as a surprise to many that he would withdraw. But his decision led to something amazing for Marcelo Rozo. And as a thankful gesture, he decided to give away 4 tickets for Thursday and Friday to golf fans through Monday Q Info.

Drive Fore the Future (@driveftf) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting golf accessibility. Ryan French of Monday Q Info is the founder. The organization provides donated equipment to high school teams and youth programs. It has neared $1 million in total aid by early 2026.

Some have criticized the PGA Tour’s selection, as other promising golfers, like Lee Hodges, have not received an entry. Despite having 8 top 11 finishes in the last 15 months, Hodges is left out as the 10th alternate. Dylan Wu, who is playing his 5th season on the PGA Tour, is also sidelined as the 6th alternate. That’s what makes this even more special for Rozo.

Marcelo Rozo’s generosity at Scottsdale might have turned heads, but it’s not the only story unfolding in his rookie season. After years of grinding through tours and qualifiers, he’s finally testing his game on golf’s biggest stage.

Early tests and triumphs of Marcelo Rozo’s 2026 season

Rozo’s PGA Tour career has been very short until now. He has only had 7 starts on the Tour and made the cut in 3, and 1 of them came this year.

The Colombian professional has played all three events on the 2026 PGA Tour to date. At the Sony Open in Hawaii, he carded rounds of 73-75 to finish 8-over par 148 and missed the cut. Then came the 2026 American Express, where Scottie Scheffler made his 2026 debut and continued his dominance with an easy 4-stroke margin.

Marcelo Rozo didn’t make the cut here, either. He scored 71-70-69 in the three rounds he played to finish with a 6-under par 210. The event where he made the cut was the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open, where Brooks Koepka finally made his comeback on the PGA Tour. Here, the PGA Tour rookie carded rounds of 66-75-75-72. He ended with a par 288 score to finish T65 on the leaderboard.

Although it might not be much, his performance over the past three games has shown signs of progress. Now, he gets to test his skills on one of the biggest non-Signature Events on the PGA Tour. He will be playing alongside the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, and others. In fact, his teeing partners are Sahith Theegala and Sam Burns, and Rozo could learn a lot from them.

While Marcelo Rozo’s rookie season is still finding its rhythm, each round is an opportunity to grow and make his mark among the Tour’s elite. If his actions off the course are any indication, his impact at the WM Phoenix Open could be felt far beyond the leaderboard.