PGA Tour Rookie’s Five-Word Comment Reveals How $1.72 Million Victory Changed His Life

He turned pro just two years ago and has already won a PGA Tour trophy. The 20-year-old South African stunned the field at the Rocket Classic, shooting an 18-foot birdie on the fifth playoff hole to beat Max Greyserman and Chris Kirk for his first PGA Tour title. Aldrich Potgieter earned his Tour card through the Korn Ferry Tour, and with the win, he bagged a life-changing paycheck of $1.728 million, jumped to No. 36 in the FedExCup standings, and secured full Tour status through 2027. And now, he’s teeing up at the John Deere Classic fresh from his win, and he just can’t hold back the excitement of what happened a week ago.

After the first round at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, Potgieter was asked how it felt to finally be called a PGA Tour winner. “I mean, I can’t stop smiling when people talk about it, so that’s a good thing,” he replied. It’s clear the moment is still sinking in. For someone who’s spent most of the past year just trying to make cuts and gain confidence, the Rocket Classic win was more than just a trophy; it was validation. He opened that week with seven birdies and an eagle, played with fearless energy, and never backed off under pressure.

Potgieter teed off at 6:10 p.m. in Group No. 32, alongside Ben Griffin and Michael Thorbjornsen. Reflecting on the energy around their round, he said, “We had a lot of people following us the last couple of hours… it helps playing with two other good players that are quite well-known to have a nice group following you for the day.” And he wasn’t wrong. Ben Griffin is enjoying a solid season, with a win at the Charles Schwab Challenge and a team title at the Zurich Classic. Michael Thorbjornsen, meanwhile, has been widely discussed as one of the most promising young players on the Tour.

“The big thing is, coming off the win, I’ve never played a tournament after winning such a big event, so I really didn’t know how today was going to go,” Potgieter added. But during the first round at the John Deere Classic, he showed that his first win was no fluke. Potgieter made two birdies and two eagles, quite an impressive start. Now, as cameras follow him and expectations rise, he’s learning what it feels like to play with a target on his back for the first time. He was nothing but proud of himself for handling all that peer pressure.

“Quite happy with how I did and how I handled it. I didn’t know if I was going to be tired coming into this last little stretch,” he was talking about the mental and physical load that comes after a big win. The media, the travel, the buzz—it can wear you out, especially when you’ve never done it before. He wasn’t sure how his body would hold up or if he’d run out of steam by the end of the round. Even Scottie Scheffler talked about returning to play after experiencing a life-changing win.

Aldrich even cracked a joke about the blazing 32°C heat during the round, saying, “With the heat we had today, I probably made a mistake wearing black and dark red. Won’t be doing that tomorrow.” Rookie mistake, but at least it didn’t mess with his game too much, as he finished at T24, 4 under.

This week might’ve made headlines, but Potgieter’s been building towards this moment for a while.

Other achievements of the rising rookie on the PGA Tour

With an average driving distance of 326.6 yards, he leads the Tour in raw power. That’s 26 yards farther than the PGA Tour average, and it’s not a new thing; he topped the Korn Ferry Tour in distance last season, too. But his story isn’t all about speed and stats. Long before he started blasting drives past his peers, Potgieter made headlines as a teenager.

He won the 2022 British Amateur Championship, becoming the second-youngest winner in the tournament’s long history. Just two years later, he made more history by becoming the youngest-ever winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, picking up a win at just 19 years old. He even caught the attention of big reporters.

CBS’s Amanda Balionis has been among those following his rookie journey closely. She called him “a stud” and praised how he’s handled the spotlight. His early wins, she said, are a product not just of talent, but sacrifice. His father travels with him full-time, while his mother stays in South Africa with his sister, splitting the family so he can chase his dream.

He’s already off to a solid start at the John Deere Classic, and with the momentum he’s carrying, another win doesn’t seem far-fetched. The way he’s playing, fans wouldn’t be surprised if he pulls it off.