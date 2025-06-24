PGA Tour’s Unexpected Gesture Toward Keegan Bradley’s Family Shows Their True Nature

“I felt like I was just too far behind the whole day. I was just chasing, chasing. And then after that bogey on 15, I just—you know—thought, I don’t know, anything can happen around here. But I just had that feeling that I was just too far behind the whole day, but I came in here and made the putts when I needed to,” said Keegan Bradley, showing resilience, after clinching his first victory of the 2025 season.

Heading to the last hole of the tournament, Keegan was one stroke behind Tommy Fleetwood. But a timely birdie at the par-4 18th hole gave him a chance to clinch the title. Fleetwood proceeded to card an unfortunate bogey, leaving Bradley triumphant. Undoubtedly, a rewarding return for Bradley, who showcased his resilience by fighting till the end and staying in the game. The 2025 Travelers Championship victory continues a run of four consecutive seasons with a victory for the Team USA 2025 Ryder Cup captain. It is also his second at the TPC River Highlands in three years. This calls for celebration, right?

Yes, and so were the scenes at TPC River Highlands. As part of the celebration, Bradley’s two sons, Logan and Cooper, were given replica trophies by the PGA Tour. It was a surprising yet heartwarming gesture from the organization, but it boosted the end-of-the-event celebration. Both of the kids posed for the photo with their dad. Bradley was proudly smiling from ear to ear as he got a chance to celebrate his victorious moment with his family by his side.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After the photo session, they ran to their mother, Jillian Bradley, who was on the sidelines, eagerly savoring the moment. Both Logan and Cooper were ecstatic to show their mother the trophy they received. What a wholesome family moment! Something the Bradleys will savor forever, for sure!

AD

Keegan Bradley will have more things weighing on his mind over the coming day. Most importantly, the upcoming Ryder Cup at the Bethpage Black Course in New York. There is now only one question that is running through most people’s minds about Team USA in the Ryder Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Will Keegan Bradley play and captain the Ryder Cup squad?

Keegan Bradley is currently ranked ninth in the list of Team USA participants for the Ryder Cup. He is also 7th in the Official World Golf Rankings. It is safe to say he has the qualifications to play on the side. “It’s still June, so we have got a long way to go, [but] this definitely changes things a little bit. This definitely opens the door to play. I don’t know if I’m going to do it or not, but I certainly have to take a pretty hard look at what’s best for the team.” Bradley stated.

Along with Bradley, Snedeker, Webb Simpson, Jim Furyk, and Kevin Kisner are taking part in the Ryder Cup as vice captains. Should Bradley play, these folks would have to step up and make tough decisions during the tournament. If Keegan Bradley plays, it will be the first such occasion on the Ryder Cup stage since Arnold Palmer did the same in 1963. Additionally, Tiger Woods also recently played as a captain at the 2019 Presidents Cup as well, which provides enough inspiration for Keegan Bradley.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Every year I was out here, I wanted to play on the Ryder Cup team, and then this would be the first year where maybe I didn’t want to. I just wanted to be the captain, and, of course, this is what happens.” The 2011 PGA Championship winner further added. Bradley is heavily unsure of the situation, as indicated to Amanda Balionis in a recent interview.

Do you think Keegan Bradley deserves to play at the Ryder Cup, or do you think it will be an unwelcome distraction for him from making tough decisions as captain?