PGA Tour Set For Major Overhaul With New Event Structure, Expanded Fields & More In Focus

The PGA Tour did not cancel Hawaii because it wanted to. It canceled Hawaii because it had to, and that moment opened a door Rolapp was already pushing through. What started as a scheduling fix has turned into something much bigger: a tour that is actively competing for its future.

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According to Sports Business Journal, the proposed 2028 revamp includes events in at least three new markets, with Boston, Philadelphia, Denver, Nashville, San Francisco, and Seattle all under consideration. The structure would feature 23 elevated events — 16 regular Track 1 events with 120-man fields, three playoff events, and four majors — alongside 20 Track 2 events with 140-man fields. Title sponsorships are being targeted at $30 million, up from the roughly $25 million negotiated for current signature events.

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The PGA Tour currently competes in only four of the top 10 U.S. media markets, and it is a serious gap for a product competing in a $30 billion domestic sports media landscape. Rolapp put it plainly.

“If you are in the sports business, it behoves you to put your house in order as much as possible.”

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The schedule overhaul is already underway. The PGA Tour will not be in Hawaii in 2027 for the first time in 56 years. The Sentry was canceled after the grass on the Plantation Course at Kapalua died due to a water dispute. The Sony Open, in its final year of sponsorship in 2026, is now being explored as a potential PGA Tour Champions event. Some players’ reactions have been cautiously supportive, with McIlroy and Novak leading the conversation.

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Andrew Novak pointed out that the current setup already disadvantages newcomers:

“You already have a split in the PGA Tour in a sense. Right now, for the rookies, they are in a weird spot where it’s like, ‘Yeah, you’re getting a tour card, but you’re not getting a fair shot either.'”

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Rory McIlroy, who spoke with Rolapp for an hour before the March press conference, acknowledged the difficulty while backing the vision.

“I think he’s got into this job and realized how difficult it is to turn this big ship around… but yeah, I think what he said is obviously a really good direction.”

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But Rolapp has been careful not to overpromise, calling the overhaul a “work in progress.” The golf world can see some changes as early as 2027, with the full overhaul targeted for 2028.

Now, the schedule is not the only thing that the PGA Tour is changing; it is also rethinking how it talks to fans through the golfers.

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PGA Tour opens up its media policy for players

The PGA Tour quietly updated its player social media policy this week, and the changes are more player-friendly than anything the Tour has done since the policy was first introduced in 2017. Players now get more time to create content on-site during competition days, more access to competition highlights on their personal channels, and broader access to archive footage for platforms like YouTube.

Pros are now able to post broadcast footage of 6 shots per round, up from a single shot previously

Players can post 120 minutes of player highlights on YouTube (up from 60 mins), 72 hours after an event concludes

Players can now receive ad revenue for any content captured during practice rounds and pro-ams

Players no longer need to transfer ownership of their YouTube channel to the PGA Tour to use archive footage

There is no limit on how much on-site player-created content can be published during non-competition days.

Chief Marketing Officer Andy Weitz, who delivered the news to players via an all-player memo Monday, framed it simply: the goal is to let players meet fans where they already are. More direct engagement, fewer obstacles. Given how much the Tour is trying to grow its audience in new markets, allowing players to build their own following online is a natural extension of that strategy.

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The timing connects directly to the 2028 ambitions. Reaching cities like Boston, Philadelphia, and San Francisco is not just about putting events there. It is about building genuine fan bases in those markets, and player-driven content on social media is one of the more effective ways to do that without spending a dollar on advertising.