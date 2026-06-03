PGA Tour Set for Shock Split as Fresh Details Emerge From Closed-Door Meeting

The PGA Tour has been talking about change for two years. Now, after a closed-door Player Advisory Council meeting during Memorial Tournament week, it is clear that a structural overhaul is on the horizon. The two-track model, once discussed in broad terms by Brian Rolapp at The Players Championship in March, is now becoming much more restrictive. And the details that have emerged are already facing resistance.

Rex Hoggard reported on Golf Channel, with Josh Carpenter highlighting it on X, that the Tour is planning three clear restrictions. There will be no sponsor exemptions into Track 1. Players in Track 2 will not be promoted mid-season. Track 1 players will also face limits on competing in Track 2 events. This last point caused friction during the PAC meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Track 1 will feature 15 to 18 elite events plus the four majors. Fields are expected to range from 120 to 130 players, with purses of $20 million and $25 million for The Players. Track 2, meanwhile, will include around 20 events, each featuring 140-player fields and prize money between $8 million and $10 million.

At the end of the season, the top 90 players in Track 1 will keep their status. The remaining spots will be filled by top performers from Track 2 and the DP World Tour’s top-10 Race to Dubai finishers. Exactly how many players will move between the two tracks is still being worked out, and the policy board has yet to receive a formal recommendation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a significant change. Today, the tour has eight signature events and many weekly stops. Even Scottie Scheffler skipped a $20 million event (the Truist Championship) to focus on the PGA Championship. Rolapp’s response is to compress the schedule. Entry is stricter, and players outside the top 90 at the start of the season will not get mid-season chances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Applying elements of that approach to the PGA Tour creates real consequence,” he said, drawing his now-familiar comparison to European soccer’s promotion and relegation structure.

The commercial reasoning is clear for this, like a stronger, more predictable elite field helps the Tour in future media deals, something Rolapp has admitted. But this plan shuts out mid-tier players who depend on sponsor exemptions and good form during the season to get into bigger events. Those opportunities disappear if this goes ahead. Josh Carpenter has already noted the Tour’s intent, with changes like the new Florida Swing dates showing the 2028 overhaul is already underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jack Nicklaus, hosting his 50th Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village and still yet to sit down with Rolapp, offered a measured warning.

“I hate to see tournaments bunched too much together with too many big tournaments too close together,” Nicklaus said.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a bigger issue here. The Tour has never answered how many elite events professional golf can actually support before the term ‘elite’ loses its meaning.

PGA Tour’s two-track system reshapes global golf’s competitive pyramid

The Korn Ferry Tour remains, but its role shifts under a new three-tier system. It now sits below Track 2, which has PGA Tour branding, higher prize money, and a clear promotion path. The DP World Tour’s top-10 Race to Dubai pathway stays in place, still feeding into Track 1. Top European players still have a way in. But the European circuit is now more about the players it sends out than those it retains.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Korn Ferry Tour, the changes are significant: top finishers now move straight into Track 2 instead of a mix of full and conditional PGA Tour cards. The route is still there, however, with Track 2 offering PGA Tour branding and much higher purses, the divide between the levels is now clear. Players who once saw a good Korn Ferry season as the end goal now have another step before reaching the top events.

The next key dates are the June 22 board meeting and Rolapp’s press conference at the Travelers Championship. Full rollout is set for 2028. The plan is clear: the Tour is moving to a system built on structure and limited spots, where simply getting in is now the main achievement.