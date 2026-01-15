PGA Tour Split in Two After Brian Rolapp’s Brooks Koepka Decision, 2-Time Winner Reveals

Essentials Inside The Story Bob MacIntyre addresses the locker room mood following Brooks Koepka's reinstatement

What penalties have been levied on Koepka for his LIV stint?

MacIntyre's views on Thomas Detry's PGA Tour exit

Many were curious to see what path Brian Rolapp would open to allow Brooks Koepka back on the PGA Tour. The Returning Member Program answered that question, but the green light has done more than just clear a path; it has exposed a deep divide inside the locker room. 2x PGA Tour winner, Bob MacIntyre, has revealed how the administrative decision has turned into a point of contention between golfers who are ready to move on and those who feel wronged.

“Some are happy that he’s back, some are 50-50 and there are some who feel he shouldn’t be back. And I totally understand every single side of it and I’ve got no arguments when they are put forward,” Robert MacIntyre revealed in an exclusive interview with The Scotsman.

“There’s quite a split, so it will be interesting when a meeting is called. I don’t know when that will be as everyone is probably lying low just now since that news broke (smiling).”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooks Koepka left LIV Golf in late December 2025 and reapplied for PGA Tour membership on January 9, 2026. CEO Brian Rolapp approved Brooks Koepka’s reinstatement through the new Returning Member Program. The program allows a few LIV golfers to be back on the tour if they are eligible. Besides Koepka, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cameron Smith are also eligible for a return. While the others have opted to continue with LIV Golf in 2026, Koepka accepted the terms and will make his PGA Tour return at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Notably, the 5x major champion is already facing a penalty for his switch to LIV Golf. He faces a $5 million charity donation, no FedEx Cup bonus in 2026, no equity in the PGA Tour, and no participation in sponsor exemptions. But as Bob MacIntyre said, some professionals are still not happy with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Kim said something similar to MacIntyre. He said that there is a mixed reaction in the locker room. Some professionals, like Rory McIlroy, are happy to have him back on the tour, but others have contrasting views. McIlroy’s view is that Koepka has done so much for golf and can bring even more business to the PGA Tour. This will eventually mean more money for the PGA Tour equity holders. However, according to Kim, there are golfers who will say no because if it were that simple, they would have also gone to LIV, collected huge checks, and then come back.

While there’s a split among PGA Tour pros, Bob MacIntyre himself is ready to move on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I want to play against the best and him being back helps that,” he said.

He mentioned that he wants to focus on golf rather than other things. In the end, he just wants to keep his head down, play golf, and try to beat Koepka and the others to secure victories.

However, while MacIntyre is okay with Koepka returning, he is sad to see Thomas Detry moving to LIV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bob MacIntyre opens up about Thomas Detry’s move to LIV Golf

Bob MacIntyre and Thomas Detry share a good, friendly relationship. As such, the 2x PGA Tour winner is sad that Detry has moved to LIV Golf.

“I just found out a couple of days before it was released. It’s a shame but, look, it’s his decision and I will still be pals with him. He’s at a certain age now and I don’t need to know why he’s done. It’s just a shame that I’ve lost someone I can go and sit with for lunch on the PGA Tour,” Bob MacIntyre said about Detry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, they have forged this friendship as playing partners who have teamed up in several events. Most recently, they teamed for the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The duo finished at T32 after scoring 16 under par 272. Before that, they teamed up in 2024 at the same event and finished T8. Thus, it’s fair to say that MacIntyre will miss Detry’s presence during the upcoming season.