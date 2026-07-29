PGA Tour Sponsorship Uncertainty Sparks Last-Ditch $40M Push From State Officials

Every August, the PGA Tour’s regular season wraps up at Sedgefield Country Club, where Wyndham Championship hopefuls fight for the last spots in the FedExCup Playoffs on a Donald Ross course pushing a century old. This year the tournament itself is the one on the bubble. The Tour’s 2028 restructuring has left a handful of fan-favorite events hanging, and pro players still don’t know if they’ll end up on the elite Championship Series or get shuffled down to the second-tier Challenger Series. For the Wyndham Championship, North Carolina’s oldest professional golf event, that uncertainty just got a strange new player involved: the state itself.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

North Carolina’s General Assembly has approved $40 million to keep the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro and in the PGA Tour’s top tier, according to the Triad Business Journal, as reported by golf journalist Josh Carpenter on X. The exact terms of the funding, including whether it comes with conditions for the PGA Tour or the tournament, haven’t been made public.

ADVERTISEMENT

The purse gap is the real problem the money has to solve. The Wyndham’s current purse is $8.2 million, less than half the $20 million floor the PGA Tour has set for Championship Series events. Left to its own resources, the tournament doesn’t clear that bar.

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 How Old Is Jackson Koivun? 20 19 21 18 Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

There’s a sponsorship cliff coming too. Wyndham Worldwide signed on as title sponsor through 2026 back in 2015, a 10-year deal that also brought BB&T on as co-sponsor. Nobody has stepped up to replace them, and that agreement runs out the moment this year’s tournament ends.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Tour Split in Two

The two-tier system kicks in for 2028, and a tournament’s placement will outweigh whatever it can spend on its own. Around 15 events will sit in the Championship Series, each with a $20 million purse, and the Challenger Series will hold at least 20 events starting at $4 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wyndham won’t know which side it lands on until the Tour actually publishes eligibility rules for moving between tiers. For now the tournament is stuck waiting. Other events that have slipped down a tier show the same pattern: the top players skip it, the field weakens, and sponsors go where the players are.

Wyndham isn’t the only event getting squeezed by that math. Rory McIlroy warned at the U.S. Open that “there’s going to be certain events that might lose their stature if a sponsor doesn’t pony up $30 million.” The Tour recently signed Sompo, a Japanese insurance company, to back a relocating event, and new Championship Series sponsorships are reportedly going for $33 to $37 million a year. North Carolina’s $40 million lands in roughly that range, close to what private companies are now paying just to get a tournament into the top tier.

ADVERTISEMENT

North Carolina tried this before on a smaller scale. Last year, the General Assembly’s economic development fund, run through the state’s Department of Commerce, contributed $3.17 million toward landing the new Biltmore Championship in Asheville, the PGA Tour’s first western North Carolina event since 1942.

Minnesota lawmakers are pursuing something comparable. State senator Ann Rest has pushed for $7 million to draw a PGA Championship, a Women’s PGA Championship, and a second Ryder Cup to Hazeltine National by 2040, after a nearly identical bid stalled in committee the previous year. North Carolina’s $40 million is far larger, but the two states aren’t after the same thing. Minnesota is bidding for headline events it doesn’t currently host. North Carolina is fighting to keep a tournament that’s already been on the calendar for 88 years, one whose purse still lags behind what the Tour’s top tier now requires.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Charles Schwab Challenge and RBC Canadian Open face a similar squeeze. Front Office Sports reported this week that both are likely to remain on Tour, but as with Wyndham, neither tournament has a title sponsor signed on yet.

Even with the state’s backing, plenty still has to break Wyndham’s way. There’s an $11.8 million purse gap to close and a title sponsor to find before the Championship Series roster gets locked in, and neither of those is something Raleigh can do for them. The PGA Tour decides who makes the cut, not the legislature that wrote the check. What North Carolina has actually purchased is a stronger case to make when that decision comes down, sometime after the Tour puts out its full 2028 schedule.