PGA Tour Star Breaks Down as Rare Trophy Brings Back Final Memory of Late Father

Sure, victory has its charm, but it hits differently when it is shared with loved ones. Just look at Cameron Young, who lifted the trophy at TPC Sawgrass while his wife and kids cheered him on. The same holds for Justin Rose, who boasts 13 PGA Tour titles and 11 victories on the DP World Tour. But the one that truly stayed with him came when his father, Ken Rose, was there to witness it in person. So naturally, when Rose received the trophy, it was impossible to suppress his emotions.

“It means so much, I was actually lost for words,” Rose said in a video shared on X, which showed a photo of his father touching the trophy alongside him and his family. “It’s the only professional win my late father was there to see. Truly special.”

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Indeed, it is.

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The trophy represents Rose’s victory at the 2002 British Masters. The 21-year-old at the time won four titles that season across South Africa, Japan, and the UK, and claimed the trophy at the Marquess Course with a total of 19-under-par, securing a dramatic one-shot victory over his close friend, Ian Poulter.

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But more than that, the win will be memorable for Ken Rose, who followed his son for all four days of the tournament despite battling leukemia. Ken, who had been Rose’s only teacher for the first years of his golfing life and was a rock through Justin’s early professional struggles, died later that year after a long battle at the age of 57.

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His final words to his wife, Annie, about Justin Rose were:

“Don’t worry, Justin will be okay. He’ll know what to do.”

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Ken has always been a guiding light for his son throughout his career, most notably during his emotional 2013 U.S. Open win on Father’s Day. Rose emotionally dedicated his victory to his late father by looking to the sky and saying:

“I couldn’t help but look up to the heavens because my dad, Ken, had something to do with it.”

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However, Rose never received a replica of his 2002 victory trophy. And recently, a couple of his close friends noticed the original was being auctioned and decided to purchase it for him, surprising him with it.

“Now I have the actual physical embodiment of that day right here, sitting next to another trophy that my dad won when he was a 17-year-old boy. It’s a perfect pair now. The special memories I have for that day now have a special trophy to go alongside it. Thank you to two amazing friends of mine who very generously went out of their way and figured out the rightful home for this fantastic trophy,” Rose said after getting the Victor Chandler British Masters trophy that had his father’s touch.

And now, this addition elevates what is already considered one of the most elite and famous trophy cabinets in golf.

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Inside the most elegant room in golf

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson may have bigger trophies in their cabinets, but Justin Rose’s newly built trophy room—maximized for space in 2021—could give both legends a run for their money.

The Englishman posted a photo of his trophy room in 2021and wrote:

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“Last few putts at home before my flight to America. Excited to get the PGA Tour season started. Talk about a FLEX, folks. Don’t mind me, guys, just about to head over to the States. Oh, are those my trophies behind me? Didn’t see them there.”

It had the U.S. Open trophy sitting at the center stage. And besides that, it had five Ryder Cup replicas standing together, along with his Olympic gold medal from the 2016 Rio Games and the 2018 FedEx Cup. Further, this January, he added a new bronze tree trophy to his room after winning the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines with a record score. But the real jewel in the crown is that old 2002 silver trophy.