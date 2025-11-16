PGA Tour Star Calls Himself Names as Frustration Piles Up Amid Awful Gameplay

The 2025 DP World Tour Championship unfolded in Dubai on November 13 with fifty golfers aiming for the prestigious Harry Vardon Trophy. Defending champs Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, and Tyrrell Hatton stepped foot on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates to begin the showdown, eying the $3 million prize money. MacIntyre began the journey in the Championship with back-to-back top ten finishes. Despite that, he ended up disappointed.

Robert MacIntyre has been left disappointed with how he performed on the final day of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. The Scottish phenom felt that his performance on the fairway turned out to be very poor and cost him a better result. And for his “abysmal” performance, he could only finish tied for eighth place in the tournament.

MacIntyre shot a 68 in the final round to finish on 14 under par and signed off four strokes behind the top two players, Rory McIlroy and Matthew Fitzpatrick. He later told The Scotsman, “I didn’t putt good enough today.” he further added, “Yesterday I hit it terribly, went on the range, phoned Simon [Shanks, his coach] and got it back. Today I had my chances to get right in about it, but I just putted like a d***, to be honest.”

While Bob MacIntyre has been complaining, it was still a strong end to his season. The Scottish golfer wrapped up his DP World Tour campaign with two consecutive top-10 finishes. He ended up in ninth place the previous week in Abu Dhabi and in eighth place in Dubai. But his disdain just proved how the 29-year-old expects a certain quality of performance from himself every time he steps on the course.

MacIntyre’s season-long ranking received a significant boost recently due to two impressive performances. He won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on home soil and secured a runner-up finish at the US Open. As a result, he achieved a career-best sixth place in the Race to Dubai Rankings, which is the DP World Tour’s season points list. However, despite this personal achievement, he dropped one position during the final stretch of events, finishing in sixth place after falling from fifth following the last tournament of the circuit.

Referring to his season, the Scotsman added, “This is the level I expect myself to be playing at. Look, I wasn’t well last week and felt like what I got out of it was brilliant. It was almost the maximum I could get out of it. This week, it was a good opportunity.” Bob MacIntyre also said, “I felt like I played nicely for probably 36-40 holes but, other than that, it was a struggle.” He explained that his positive attitude showed whenever he stood over the ball fully committed to the shot, without dwelling on any previous mistakes. However, he admitted that, like everyone else, he sometimes let his anger out on the course, and added that in his case, it might simply be more noticeable.

How Bob MacIntyre almost lost the Ryder Cup, but a new mindset helped him get over the line

MacIntyre had a challenging time as he prepared to play for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup. Team Europe seemed to be comfortably ahead for much of the match, but the American golfers mounted a strong rally. At that point, the audience was already loudly applauding their favorites. Actually, their disapproval of well-known players like Rory McIlroy generated news coverage. Therefore, MacIntyre had a difficult job staying calm while the American supporters loudly rooted for their team, as he was the final player for the European team.

To make things even worse, as the day progressed, it became evident that the game would go all the way down to the wire. Thus, as he walked into the field, MacIntyre felt a spurt of tension building up inside him. And the feeling? Horrible. Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s ‘The Saturday Show,’ MacIntyre stated back in October, “It was horrible. There’s no vice-captains, there’s nobody walking with you apart from your family, friends, your partners. You feel as though it’s you and your caddie against America. When I teed off, I thought ‘this is going to be over by the time I get to the eighth’, there was so much blue on the board.”

Trying to push through his tension, MacIntyre soon made a blunder. Missing the putt on the 15th, the 29-year-old thought that he might have lost the Ryder Cup for his team. This was because he did the same back in Rome, missed a putt on the 14th, and lost the Ryder Cup. But this time around, MacIntyre was determined. And he went back to his childhood days when he used to play shinty. “I just thought ‘what would I do in a game of shinty when they score a goal in the 80th minute to go 1-0 up?’ You can’t just put your head down and give up. You’ve still got 10 minutes to come back, same in football.” And sure enough, it immediately made a difference and Team Europe ultimately triumphed over the Americans to lift the Ryder Cup.