PGA Tour Star Needed Only Three Words to Clear the Air After Claiming He Inspired Sister’s Major Glory

The golf world loves a good inspirational story. However, Min Woo Lee wants to set the record straight about claims that his earlier season victory somehow sparked sister Minjee Lee’s recent major championship triumph. Those headlines suggesting brotherly inspiration? Not quite accurate, according to the Australian star. The reality tells a far different—and more touching—story about sibling support in one of golf’s rarest elite family dynamics.

“Yeah, no, we talked last night. Normally she doesn’t check up on me but it was actually quite nice to get a call from her. I was like, did you butt dial me? What’s going on? She was like, no, I just want to check in. I was like OK,” Min Woo revealed during his first-round press conference at the Rocket Classic.

The 26-year-old Australian quickly dismissed any notion that his Texas Children’s Houston Open victory in March somehow motivated Minjee’s breakthrough at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Instead, he painted a picture of genuine fraternal admiration for his older sister’s resilience. The Lee siblings join exclusive company with pairs like the Korda sisters, yet their dynamic stands unique, with Minjee establishing elite status first.

“No, she’s awesome. I think she had a bit of a night on Sunday with a few of her friends, I think they all had a week off this week. It’s good to see her in a nice mental space and happy on the course,” Min Woo explained, clearly delighted by Minjee’s return to form.

The three-time major champion had endured nearly two years without a victory before claiming her June triumph at Fields Ranch East. Min Woo witnessed that struggle firsthand, understanding the psychological weight that comes with following up major championships. “She was going through a tough patch the last couple years, so it’s nice to see her have her swagger back,” he noted.

When pressed about their mutual influence, Min Woo’s response revealed the true dynamic between these elite siblings. “I don’t think she learns that much off me. I try to learn off her. She’s just a—she’s a beast when she’s playing good, she just doesn’t do much wrong.”

His description of Minjee as a “beast” offers fascinating insight into elite performance psychology. This emotional control becomes even more impressive considering her recent comeback from competitive adversity. “You see that step in her walk, you know she’s comfortable with her game and you know she’s got control, which she’s already a ball-striker so it’s quite cool to see her walk the walk.”

The timing of their conversation proves particularly meaningful. While Minjee celebrated her major victory, Min Woo had endured his own struggles during the same week, highlighting the contrasting fortunes that golf siblings often experience as they navigate different career phases.

Min Woo Lee’s Rocket Classic resurgence reflects renewed confidence

Now at Detroit Golf Club, Min Woo channeled his sister’s recent success into his own stellar performance. His opening-round 63 (-9) at the Rocket Classic demonstrated the competitive fire that runs through the Lee family while showcasing his preferred playing conditions. “Putting was nice, short game was nice, approach shot was pretty nice,” Min Woo summarized his Thursday round. More importantly, he displayed the mental fortitude that he so admires in Minjee’s approach to competition.

The Australian had struggled recently on demanding layouts where precision becomes paramount. “It’s been honestly very bad,” he admitted about his recent form on courses like Oakmont and Memorial, where wayward shots face severe punishment. Thursday’s performance offered redemption on a more accessible track. “I wouldn’t rate it anything because it was pretty average. It seems so close, but I don’t even think I did that much different today and I scored 10 times better than what I have been scoring.”

The Lee siblings continue to prove that success runs in families, not through manufactured inspirational stories, but through unwavering support and genuine admiration for each other’s journeys through the unique pressures of professional golf.