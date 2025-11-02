PGA Tour Star’s Wife Fires Back After Fan Comment Cross the Line Amid Birthday Wishes for Pro

Twitter can be a wild place, and Adam Hadwin knows that all too well. More specifically, his wife Jessica Hadwin does. Known for her quick wit and humor, Jessica found herself in a heated yet hilarious exchange with another user following the recent Blue Jays games. Rather than letting the confrontation turn sour, she transformed it into a comedic moment that entertained both her followers and the golf community.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The story began during the Blue Jays vs. LA Dodgers World Series, which started on October 25 and concluded on November 2—coinciding with PGA Tour pro Adam Hadwin’s birthday. Unfortunately, the tension of the crucial baseball game overshadowed any chance of a calm celebration, especially since Hadwin is a lifelong Blue Jays fan. Refusing to let the night slip by unnoticed, Jessica took to X with a post that perfectly captured her trademark humor:

“Very important ball game going on but can y’all wish @ahadwingolf a happy birthday. He wasn’t planning to be this stressed out while officially getting another year older.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even amid the chaos of the game, her lighthearted birthday post stood out for combining fun banter with heartfelt acknowledgment. The couple had also attended Game 6 just a day earlier, though the Blue Jays’ back-to-back losses made it a rough week for Adam.

Many followers joined in on the fun, echoing Jessica’s sardonic tone as they wished the golfer a happy birthday—while also teasing the Jays’ misfortune. But not everyone appreciated the humor. One user named Jeff Greene posted a rude reply: “Blue Jays choked & you grifters showed up for both choke games… Coincidence? Stay in Kansas Toto! We had this…”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The user’s frustration with his team’s loss was evident, but the personal jab at Hadwin was unnecessary and mean-spirited. Adding to the irony, Greene followed Jessica on X despite his public criticism, only amplifying the absurdity of his bitterness. Jessica, true to form, responded with quick humor and grace.

AD

“Ummm this is weird. Adam’s been a Jays fan all his life. Threw the first pitch twice and goes to a ton of games. Probably time to go to bed, your acting like an angry old man.”

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This wasn’t her first online encounter with the same user. A few days earlier, just before Game 6, Jessica had posted a photo of herself and Adam at the stadium. The same user replied with another derogatory comment, suggesting the Blue Jays only started losing once they showed up to watch. Statistically, the coincidence was accurate—the Jays had won their three prior games—but logically, it was absurd.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This time, Jessica wasn’t letting it pass. Following her birthday tweet for Adam, she added a playful jab: “Y’all go ahead and wish Jeff a happy birthday too cuz he seems like he needs it.”

Doubling down, she tagged the user again, writing, “Also, does this mean you don’t love us anymore @Greener26? #sad.”

Her followers quickly jumped to her support, calling out the aggressor’s rudeness until he eventually blocked her. While the exchange ended in humor, it also reflected the online hostility that public figures—especially athletes and their families—often face.

Despite the noise, Adam Hadwin has remained focused on his passion for baseball and his unwavering support of the Blue Jays.

Adam Hadwin’s obsession with baseball

When the Canadian golfer isn’t competing on the PGA Tour, he’s likely watching or talking about baseball. A devoted Blue Jays fan since childhood, Hadwin has publicly supported the team for years and has even been invited to throw the ceremonial first pitch on multiple occasions.

In 2018, he threw his first pitch at Rogers Centre before a Blue Jays game. He did it again in 2023 at Oakdale Country Club, right before the RBC Canadian Open, tossing the opening pitch in a matchup between the Blue Jays and the Houston Astros. The ball bounced short of the plate, but Hadwin immediately owned up to it with characteristic humility.

“I know, it’s all good. That was all me. I bounced it. I’ll take some dirt with me,” he told catcher Erik Swanson after the throw.

In fact, the mutual respect between Hadwin and the Blue Jays goes both ways. During the final round of the Valspar Championship, Blue Jays players Ryan Borucki and Jordan Romano surprised the golfer by showing up to support him in person. Amused and slightly confused, Hadwin admitted he didn’t recognize them at first.

“There was some guys standing on the tee and I just kind of went up and I didn’t recognize them, I had no idea who they were,” Hadwin recalled.

Despite falling short of victory that day—finishing tied for seventh while Sam Burns claimed the title—Hadwin cherished the moment of support.

“I hope they enjoyed the day. I wish I had played a little bit better in front of them, but it was amazing having a couple guys from the team that I root for support me during that final round,” he said.

Even as some fans continue to take cheap shots online, Adam Hadwin’s connection with the Blue Jays symbolizes something deeper: a shared respect between athlete and team, built on loyalty, passion, and good humor.