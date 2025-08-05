PGA Tour Pro Still Unsure About Ryder Cup Despite Keegan Bradley Making a Move

It is wild how much can change in just a few weeks. A month ago, most people in the golf world probably hadn’t even heard your name. And then suddenly you take down someone like Rory McIlroy—and boom, just like that, you’re in the global spotlight as well as in the eyes of the Ryder Cup Captain. Welcome to Chris Gotterup‘s life. But because of that, one question looms on everyone’s mind:

Will he be part of the Ryder Cup team?

After The Open Championship, when asked about the Ryder Cup, he revealed that no one had reached out to him regarding it.

“I haven’t had any communication with anyone other than you know, my team. That’s really been the extent of it. My priority is…kind of focus on just the…end of the regular season here and into the playoffs…it really wasn’t ever on my radar,” Gotterup told SiriusXM.

But as the Ryder Cup is approaching, Keegan Bradley-the US Ryder Cup team captain, has to decide on his captain’s picks. And looks like he already has.

Speaking on an episode of the Fore Play podcast on YouTube, Gotterup shared that Keegan Bradley had reached out to him via text. “We have texted, but no, nothing really further than that. I don’t have too much, you know, exciting news other than that I got to go play good these next couple of weeks.”

Well, for Gotterup, his focus is mainly on the TOUR Championship, the last event of the season. “It’s kind of like you take care of one thing, it might take care of the other”, said the American, and he is right. He is ranked 20th in the FedExCup standings and is well-positioned for the BMW Championship. If he maintains his rankings, he will very likely make his debut at the TOUR Championship, which is reserved for the top 30 in the standings. So right now, Ryder Cup membership has taken a backseat for him. “I’m well aware that, like this, is going to be a very hard team to make.”

“If I made it, it’d be the coolest thing ever, and if I didn’t, I still had like a pretty cool year…I won’t be like distraught if it doesn’t happen…I’m not going to lose sleep over it.”



For Chris, his vision is clear. With his performance, there is a chance that he might be chosen as the captain’s pick. And if he is not, he will be content with a great season. But not everyone is as satisfied as Gotterup. There are many who are eager to play at the Ryder Cup.

Cameron Young’s Ryder Cup dream

Cameron Young is fresh on the list for this year’s Ryder Cup after winning the Wyndham Championship. This victory was important for Young as it marked his first PGA Tour win. But also because the American has been obsessed with being a part of the Ryder Cup. And with this win, he might just make it through. At least he believes so.

“That’s been a goal this whole year… trying to picture myself on that team. Obviously, I’d love to make it,” said Young, who was a little disappointed when he was not chosen for last year’s team.

But this time, he is ready to give his all. Talking to Dan Rapaport on the Golf YouTube show, Young says he has proven his ability.

“I’ve played a lot of really good golf over the course of a bunch of years in big spots in majors, I know I’ve got maybe fourth or fifth most top-10s in majors since I started playing on tour.“

He is confident with his gameplay, and stressed that his golf is “going to help the team.” “I know I’ve got some work left to do to prove that to him (Keegan Bradley), and this is week one of four that I have the opportunity to do that, so I’ve got three more.”

Even during the Wyndham Championship, his main goal was to make the Ryder Cup team. “But for me it’s not necessarily about this week. I’ve got a goal. In the middle of September, I’d like to be in New York playing on that Ryder Cup team,” he told the reporters after his third round at the Wyndham Championship

With the Ryder Cup approximately a month away, Cameron Young will have to work hard to earn a spot on the team. However, it also puts Bradley in a tough spot as it comes down to picking Young, Gotterup and also himself as playing captain.