PGA Tour Stops Golfers from Playing at Valero Texas Open Third Day in a Row Amid Uncertain Conditions

Bad weather conditions have made TPC San Antonio nearly unplayable this week. Round 3 has been suspended due to inclement weather at 11:51 a.m. local time on Saturday. It marked the third consecutive day that players were stopped from completing their round. The PGA Tour confirmed the suspension in a post on X.

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The week started on Thursday with a 90-minute delay, pushing afternoon tee times back. Darkness then forced a suspension at 5:56 p.m. CT, leaving seven groups mid-round. Friday’s second round was also halted due to lightning in the area. The tour suspended play, leaving most of the field unable to finish the round. Only one player, Luke Clanton, remained on the course Saturday morning to complete his final hole.

The stop-start nature isn’t going unnoticed, and fans have been expressing their frustration online.

One user on X asked @PGATOURComms on the recent tweet: “Why didn’t you move to the tee times even earlier?”

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The bigger question now is what happens next. Round 3 remains incomplete, and with the Masters beginning Thursday, the schedule has no room to breathe. If weather forces further delays on Sunday, the Tour could be staring at a Monday finish just days before players head to Augusta National Golf Club for the season’s first major.

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For players already mentally preparing for the first major of the season, an extended stay in San Antonio is the last thing they need.

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TPC San Antonio’s Regular Climate Disruptions

Weather disruptions are nothing new for the Oaks Course. The Valero Texas Open has a long history of weather disruptions, particularly in the early rounds.

This has happened multiple times. In 2023, fog delays stretched beyond three hours, leaving part of the afternoon wave unable to finish before dark. Players in strong positions had to return the following morning with their momentum interrupted.

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The course sits in Texas Hill Country, where spring weather systems arrive without warning. Its April slot on the calendar, deliberately placed close to the Masters, offers little protection from the region’s unpredictable conditions. And this week unfortunately, brought all of those problems at once.

Robert MacIntyre has continued his strong form despite the disruptions. He stood at -15 through six holes of Round 3 before play was halted. He lead Ludvig Åberg by two at that stage, with Tony Finau and others still trying to close the gap.

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The Valero Texas Open has certainly delivered plenty of twists, but the tournament remains far from decided. With more weather still in the forecast, TPC San Antonio may not be done testing players’ patience just yet.