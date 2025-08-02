PGA Tour Suspends Wyndham Championship Second Round Hours After Big Names Withdraw

A wave of early withdrawals shook up the Wyndham Championship before the weather added to the turmoil. Late Friday, the second round took another twist as players began exiting the field. While no official reasons were given, worsening weather conditions may have contributed to the situation. That uncertainty only deepened as news of player withdrawals began to surface

Erik van Rooyen withdrew due to a back injury. Akshay Bhatia and Isaiah Salinda also pulled out during the second round. All three withdrawals were confirmed, adding to the uncertainty of the day. The worsening weather soon took center stage as the biggest challenge of the tournament.

The Wyndham Championship had to stop play during the second round on Friday because of dangerous weather in Greensboro, North Carolina. Play was first paused at 4:32 p.m. ET, and later in the evening, officials decided to end play for the day. The round will resume on Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The Wyndham Championship carries extra pressure this week as it’s the final chance for players to secure a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs, which begin next week. Cameron Young’s strong run, including a streak of birdies to close Round 1 and a hot start in Round 2, has him leading at 14 under. Defending champion Aaron Rai sits one shot back, with Sungjae Im and Mac Meissner close behind at 12 under. The cut is currently at 3 under but could move to 4 under, putting 17 players on the bubble. Erik van Rooyen’s withdrawal due to a back injury adds more playoff drama, as he drops from 64th to 68th in the standings, just outside the top 70 who will advance.

However, just as the leaderboard was shaping up to set an intense weekend showdown, Mother Nature had other plans. Round 2 of the Wyndham Championship has been rescheduled to Saturday morning, but the weather forecast offers little relief to players and fans hoping for smooth play. Greensboro is expected to wake up under a blanket of overcast skies, with temperatures lingering around a mild 75 degrees. The threat of scattered rain showers, though slight, combined with persistent northeast winds blowing at 10 to 15 mph, sets the stage for a challenging test of skill and patience. After Friday’s suspension due to harsh weather, the golfers will have to navigate not only the pressure of a tight FedExCup race but also uncertain course conditions that could shift the leaderboard in unexpected ways.

In a tournament already filled with drama from surprising withdrawals to weather delays, the battle is far from over as the players prepare to face what promises to be a tricky and unpredictable Saturday on the greens. This isn’t an isolated incident; weather-related suspensions have become an all-too-common theme across PGA Tour events this season, disrupting tournaments and testing players’ patience.

Weather Delays: A Growing Challenge for the PGA Tour

The Puerto Rico Open was firing on all cylinders with three players reaching 9-under, including standout rounds from Chris Gotterup and Kevin Roy. Then, just as things were heating up, rain stepped in to pause play for nearly 45 minutes, putting a pause on what was shaping up to be a thrilling first round at the Grand Reserve Golf Club, though it was not suspended but was enough to break players’ rhythm.

And then came the Zurich Classic faced its own hurdles. Dangerous thunderstorms forced officials to suspend the final round, but the chaos didn’t stop there. Fans were left scratching their heads when a technical snafu switched the broadcast to PGA Tour Champions coverage mid-event. To top it off, a power outage knocked out TV coverage during the climax of the tournament, hardly the smooth finish anyone expected.

With the regular season behind them, the PGA Tour now heads into playoff mode, and the pressure is higher than ever. Weather delays and technical glitches can’t afford to slow down the race for the FedExCup.