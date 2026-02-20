PGA Tour Takes a Dig at 1x Winner Over His Antics During Play Delay at Genesis Invitational

Michael Kim’s favorite pastime might be the Q&A he hosts on X, and rightfully so. He candidly interacts with fans there, answering all sorts of questions, personal or professional. Surprisingly, the PGA Tour roasted his recent session, making it even more fun.

When heavy rain suspended play at Riviera Country Club at 10:13 a.m., Michael Kim hosted a “Weather Delay Q&A?” Over the next three hours, he fielded questions about candy preferences, Cal football loyalties, and Tour locker room dynamics. Notably, the play at Genesis resumed at 1:09 p.m. local time, but Kim was actively tweeting at 1:26 p.m. and 1:38 p.m. Hours later, the Tour took notice of the time stamp and posted three screenshots from Kim’s thread, noting sarcastically that play resumed at 1 pm.

This fun session had others chiming in, too, if needed. Kim flagged that Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama, and JJ Spaun were sitting beside him and offered to relay fan questions to all three. When asked how Spaun earned his Tour card, Kim’s answer was two words: “Sponsor exemptions.”

Kim’s Twitter exchange makes sense, as the delay was significant. He needed to do something to pass his time. PGA Tour Rules Official Orlando Pope summed up the situation, saying there is just too much water on the greens. Maintenance crews tried to keep the surfaces playable, but the decision to stop was inevitable. More than three inches of rain had already fallen in Riviera before Thursday, with another half inch and strong winds in the morning.

While Kim was clearly winning on social media, his performance on the course was another story. In his first round, he finished 1 over par after carding 4 birdies and 5 bogeys before the play was suspended because of darkness. The

Michael Kim’s PGA Tour Q&A sessions are becoming a habit

Thursday’s session at Riviera was not Kim’s first. It was not even his second. Kim has turned downtime into content at multiple tour stops, building what has become one of golf’s most consistent formats for fan engagement. During a weather delay at the Wyndham Championship, he opened X and did the same thing—questions in, answers out, and fans engaged while play stood still.

The pattern extended beyond American soil. In October 2025, visa issues delayed Kim’s travel from Japan to India ahead of the DP World Tour India Championship. Stranded mid-transit, he posted, X: “Technically, this was another delay, so why not fire up a Q&A from the plane!”

He had not seen the Delhi Golf Club before his first competitive round. He asked followers to help him analyze the course. He opened with a 68 regardless, sitting four shots off Tommy Fleetwood’s lead heading into the weekend.

Golfmagic has called Kim the unofficial king of Golf X, noting he typically conducts Q&As while on the move, giving fans unfiltered access to what happens inside and outside the ropes. The PGA Tour amplifying Thursday’s session with a deadpan caption is institutional recognition of what Kim’s audience already knows: the delay Q&A is not a spontaneous reaction. It is a format. And it travels.

With clear conditions forecasted for the weekend, Kim will have to rely on his play, not his wit, to navigate the soft greens and make a move up the leaderboard.