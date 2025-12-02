PGA Tour Takes Strong Call After Laurie Canter Rejected Card for LIV Golf Spot – Report

The PGA Tour is all set for a major revamp. But before that, the organization is making sure that it has all its priorities sorted. With the incoming change expected to revolutionize the sport of golf as we know it, the tournament has made a strong decision as to which players will earn the card to continue in the future. In a recent turn of events, Laurie Canter earned his PGA Tour card. However, in a bid to move back to LIV Golf, Canter decided to reject the offer.

As the card is only given to the top 10-ranked players from the DP World Tour who do not already have a PGA Tour status, the void allowed the tournament to accommodate one more entry to the list. And thankfully, it was Daniel Brown who successfully made it to the top 10, earning his debut PGA Tour card. Brown had quite a decent season. Unfortunately, despite some solid performances, Brown ended up 17th on the Race to Dubai rankings. He also finished 11th in the Race for a PGA Tour card, missing the cut by a whisker.

In fact, it was his own countryman, Jordan Smith, who finished 10th with a good 30 points lead over Brown to get through. Now, with Canter moving out, Smith will come up to the 9th position, while Brown will come in with a lifeline at 10. Surely, the moment feels pretty much deserved for Brown. After all, he has been working all year round. Playing some sublime golf, the Englishman clinched the BMW International Open in July.

This was the second DP World Tour title of his career. And it was an emotional moment for Brown, too. Following his win, the Englishman decided to dedicate his victory to his friend, who recently passed away. “It means a lot. The first one didn’t really sink in, but that one hit me straight away. I lost a friend at home last weekend… I don’t know what to say, really. It was for him,” said Brown following the win. Meanwhile, as the sudden opportunity to earn a PGA Tour card will be a moment of joy for Brown, Canter, on the other hand, seemed to have reinstated his allegiance towards LIV.

Laurie Canter commits to LIV Golf again amid fresh PGA Tour opportunity

Canter, who was currently reigning in the 60th position in the official world golf ranking, chose LIV Golf over the PGA Tour, yet again. The Englishman recently finished in the seventh position in the DP World Tour, which in turn earned him a berth in the 2026 PGA Tour. It all happened via the Race to Dubai rankings. But the 36-year-old golfing phenom, who has already been a part of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf for two years previously, ditched the PGA Tour again.

Revealing his thoughts behind his bold decision, he stated, “The league’s growth has been remarkable, and my experience in the league has led me to become a more complete player and a multiple winner on the DP World Tour. To return to the league with Majesticks GC is a huge honour, and they bring a standard of excellence, ambition, and identity that really resonates with me.”

After spending 2022 to 2024 with LIV Golf, Laurie Canter decided to return to the PGA Tour for the 2025 season. And coming back, he even grabbed victories in the 2024 European Open and 2025 Bahrain Championship. This also made him the first golfer to make a return from LIV to the PGA and participate in and win in strictly PGA Tour events. However, now, from the upcoming 2026 season, he looks forward to securing wins in LIV again. He would reportedly start his 2026 competitive journey in Riyadh from 4-7 February.