PGA Tour Talent Can ‘Unseat’ Scottie Scheffler If He Fixes Major Issue Fast, Says Insider

It’s tough to watch what’s happening to Ludvig Åberg right now. You see, when he started, the Swedish star was being celebrated as the future of golf and the most likely candidate to dethrone Scottie Scheffler, and rightfully so. He won his PGA Tour debut event. Finished as a runner-up in his first appearance at the Masters. Now, he finds himself dropped from 6th to 11th in the world rankings and missing cuts at major championships. Such is the nature of professional golf.

Golf analyst Dan Rapaport recently delivered a sobering assessment of Åberg’s struggles in 2025 on his podcast. Despite his early-season victory at the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, Rapaport laid it down to Swedish sensation, saying he has fallen short of expectations. “I feel like the next person to unseat Scottie Scheffler and to get to number one in the world was going to be Ludvig Aberg.” Rapaport highlighted Åberg’s dramatic decline.

The analyst noted that Åberg now ranks 26th in the Data Golf rankings, a remarkably low position for someone once considered golf’s next superstar. More concerning, Åberg has missed four cuts this year, including big events like the Players Championship, PGA Championship, and US Open. Even his recent performance at the Travelers Championship was described as merely “middle of the pack.” Dan revealed a major issue destroying Åberg’s season: his short game has completely collapsed.

You see, Åberg currently ranks 146th in strokes gained around the green and 123rd in strokes gained putting. These statistics represent a stunning fall for someone who previously had “no negatives in his career, not even like a semi-negative.” Dan’s assessment was particularly striking when he noted how Åberg’s ball-striking remains elite, yet his inability to score around the greens has derailed his entire season.

via Reuters Golf – The Masters – Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, U.S. – April 10, 2024 Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg holds up a flag on the 2nd hole during a practice round REUTERS/Mike Blake

Golf analysts have consistently warned that Åberg possessed the tools to challenge Scheffler’s dominance. However, Rapaport’s analysis demonstrates how quickly fortunes can change without a reliable short game. Meanwhile, Scheffler continues his reign at world No. 1, having held the position for 109 consecutive weeks. His dominant 2025 season includes CJ Cup Byron Nelson, PGA Championship, and Memorial Tournament victories, highlighting the gap Åberg must close.

Ludvig Åberg’s European Ryder Cup spot under threat

As of now, Ludvig is in 8th position in the Team Europe standings. Captain Luke Donald likely remembers Åberg’s spectacular debut in Rome, where he and Viktor Hovland delivered a historic 9&7 victory over Scheffler and Brooks Koepka. In 2023, Ludvig became the first golfer to compete in the Ryder Cup without playing in any major. However, Åberg’s current form raises questions about his readiness for the intense atmosphere at Bethpage Black.

Several European teammates, such as Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka, and Viktor Hovland, have secured victories this season, while Åberg continues to struggle with his short game woes. The September 25-28 matches will provide a crucial test for Åberg’s confidence. Donald must decide whether to rely on the player who once seemed destined for greatness or acknowledge that his short game issues could prove costly against a motivated American team on home soil.

Can Åberg rediscover the form that once made him golf’s most promising young star? Until he solves his putting and short game problems, his dreams of challenging Scheffler will remain exactly that – just dreams.