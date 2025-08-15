PGA Tour Under Fire After Abrupt Suspension of Play Costs One Golfer Dearly

USGA Rule 5.7: Suspension of Play states, “The USGA will have meteorology staff on-site monitoring the possibility of inclement weather. Play will continue until the air horns are sounded indicating play is suspended. One prolonged note indicates an immediate suspension (imminent danger, such as lightning). Referees should inform players as to the type of suspension. For an immediate suspension do not allow any player to play a stroke. (Rule 5.7b(1))”

Last year, Matt Kuchar was in a tie for 12th on the last day of the Wyndham Championship when he hurriedly teed off on the 18th hole. His ball, however, ended up way left of the fairway. He went to the official and asked to stop the play. The official had already given his group an option to suspend the play due to darkness or finish their rounds. His entire group wrapped up, leaving Kuchar as the only player to return Monday morning to complete half a hole. Fast forward to now, Bud Cauley became that guy, and fans are not thrilled.

At the BMW Championship on Thursday, Viktor Hovland had just finished his round at 3-under 67. Rickie Fowler, who had been gaining momentum in the last few events, was still on the course at that moment. But the skies above Caves Valley Golf Club darkened. At 2:35 p.m. ET, play was suspended due to inclement weather, and there was a substantial delay of nearly two hours and 13 minutes. Play resumed at 4:48 p.m. However, the hope to wrap up the first round faded as daylight ran short. While most players managed to finish, Cauley was left stranded on the 18th green.

Just moments away from completing his round, Bud Cauley stood over a 67’11” birdie putt on No. 18 when the horn sounded once again, this time for darkness. Despite being just one stroke from the clubhouse, he was not permitted to finish. Although the clarity of having an option to complete or stop is not yet known, Cauley is scheduled to return Friday morning to complete the putt. Round 2 begins at 9:21 a.m. on Friday.

While his position on the leaderboard may not impact the top contenders directly, the incident adds a layer of controversy to what was otherwise a promising opening day at Caves Valley. The unusual nature of the suspension didn’t go unnoticed. It quickly became a talking point for fans online.

Fans react to the suspension of play by the PGA Tour

Cauley was already on the green, lining up a birdie putt from just under 68 feet. So, to the golf followers, the suspension of the round looked unnecessary. And they were quick to point out the same. “There’s no reason he couldn’t have finished the hole in 2 minutes. C’mon dude,” one fan wrote on X, voicing the sentiment of many who felt that this situation could have been avoided.

Another added, “By far the dumbest suspension I’ve ever seen. Let him put two times, get on the green, and call it?? For what??” Instead of suspending play when Bud Cauley reached the green, the officials could have called the play off before. But the situation didn’t just frustrate fans. It also dredged up a similar, controversial memory of Matt Kuchar’s final round at the 2024 Wydham Championship.

Then, he was the only player to return alone the next day to complete his final hole, and now fans are comparing Bud Cauley to the same incident. However, it is important to note that in Kuchar’s case, the official had clearly given him an option. Moreover, he stopped the play on the final putt of the final day, delaying announcement of the prize as well as the playoff cut-offs. Still, the fans had to draw the connection.

“We have a new Kuchar!” one fan quipped. Another echoed the same sentiment — “Matt Kuchar Junior on our hands.” It’s unclear whether Bud Cauley was given the option to finish the round on Thursday or drag it to Friday. That’s exactly what one fan questioned the PGA Tour. “Please tell me they gave him the option of finishing. Otherwise, the @PGATOUR is dumber than we all thought.”

Now, Bud Cauley, who is at 1-under, tied for 12th and 38th in the projected FedExCup standings, will have to return on Friday to just complete his birdie putt. While it may seem like a small moment in the tournament, for a player on the bubble of qualifying for the Tour Championship, every stroke carries weight. And then again, rules are rules.