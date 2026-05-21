PGA Tour Under Fire for Helping Scottie Scheffler & Co. With Controversial Rule at $10.3M Event

Preferred lies are meant for courses where conditions make fair competition impossible. TPC Craig Ranch is a weather management problem the Tour has never actually solved. Round one arrived, the conditions deteriorated, the tour announced the rule, and fans did not wait long to make their feelings known.

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The PGA Tour confirmed that preferred lies would be in effect for the first round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

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The rule allows players to lift, clean, and place their golf ball on closely mown areas rather than playing it as it sits. The decision was made in response to wet weather that left fairways saturated and uneven.

Notably, the $10.3 million-worth event is already one of the most scorable venues on the tour. Preferred lies on wet fairways into receptive greens will only push scoring lower, with players getting clean contact and full spin control on their approach shots. So, clean lies on a course set up to go low make the competition feel less competitive for many fans.

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The weather problem at TPC Craig Ranch is not new, either. In 2025, the R2 was suspended at 9:46 a.m. local time due to lightning. Heavy rain and damaging winds had already forced an evacuation at the course on the Wednesday before the tournament, with a flash flood warning active in the McKinney area. The Tour used preferred lies across the first three rounds of that 2025 edition before removing it for the final round. This week, they are starting from the same place on day one.

And this season too, the rule has come into play multiple times. It appeared during the final round of the Valero Texas Open, then in both the third and fourth rounds of the Zurich Classic, and in the final round of the Cadillac Championship at Doral. And every time, the fans backlashed.

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What sharpens the frustration is what happened just last week. After days of heavy rain left Quail Hollow saturated, the PGA of America declined to implement preferred lies at the PGA Championship 2025. Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele both made double bogeys on the par-4 16th after mud-affected shots from the fairway, prompting criticism over whether players were being unfairly punished despite hitting good drives. While players argued for preferred lies at a major, fans are now pushing back against the same rule at a regular PGA Tour stop.

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Four tournaments into the 2026 season, the rule keeps appearing, and the response from fans keeps getting shorter and sharper.

Fans were not holding back online at the PGA Tour

“Just let the players pick the ball up and put it in the hole,” one fan wrote. The comment mocked how much easier preferred lies make scoring at a course that already plays extremely low. Clearer lies on wet fairways will only encourage more aggressive play into receptive greens.

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“Why don’t you just play indoors?” another fan commented. The reaction pointed to a broader belief that outdoor golf should mean dealing with whatever conditions the day brings. For many fans, weather adaptation is part of elite competition, not something to be removed through a local rule.

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“What a joke,” read another response. The frustration came from seeing the same rule applied tournament after tournament in 2026. The exception is starting to look like the norm.

“Terrible,” another fan stated. The one-word reaction captured how little tolerance is left in the fanbase.

“Lord Byron is rolling in his grave!” one user wrote, referencing the tournament’s namesake. Beneath the humor was a pointed criticism that an event tied to one of golf’s greatest champions should not be associated with a rule widely seen as softening the competitive standard.

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Scottie Scheffler tees off at 8:33 a.m. ET alongside Brooks Koepka and Si Woo Kim, while Jordan Spieth goes off at 1:43 p.m. ET. With preferred lies in play from the first shot, the scoring will tell the rest of the story.