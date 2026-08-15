PGA Tour Venue Lands $1.38 Billion Ownership Shake-Up as Florida Resort Changes Hands

Every December since 1995, major champions, LPGA stars, and their kids have teed it up together at the same Florida resort for the PNC Championship, golf’s answer to a family reunion. That resort just sold for $1.38 billion, and the deal could shape what the tournament looks like from here.

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Spread across 409 acres, the complex features two high-end hotels and the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, which hosts the PNC Championship every year. Trinity Investments, which bought the resort in December 2018 for $870 million in a joint venture with Elliott Investment Management, is now selling it to Ryman Hospitality Properties for a whopping $1.38 billion. The property reportedly underwent a $150 million renovation recently.

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“Grande Lakes is a terrific asset and one that fits all of our ownership criteria,” said Mark Fioravanti, President and CEO of Ryman Hospitality Properties, as reported by Golfweek. “The transaction strengthens our JW Marriott and Gaylord Hotels customer rotation strategies, expands our presence in the nation’s top meetings market and creates the opportunity for meaningful portfolio synergies. Building on the success of our growing JW Marriott platform, Grande Lakes establishes a nationwide rotational network for the JW Marriott brand within our hotel portfolio. Grande Lakes also introduces Ritz-Carlton as a new luxury brand within our portfolio, providing access to a high-value customer segment and unique customer insights that can further strengthen our platform and support long-term value creation across the portfolio.”

Sean Hehir, President and CEO of Trinity Investments, said that the transaction demonstrates Trinity’s ability to identify and capitalize on large-scale opportunities.

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This marks Ryman’s first-ever Ritz-Carlton acquisition, though the company already owns other large-scale resort properties, including the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee and the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa. With Grande Lakes, Ryman pushes further into the Orlando hospitality market and steps outside its longtime bread and butter: Gaylord-branded convention hotels.

Ryman plans to fund the investment through a public offering of 5.1 million common shares at $117 per share. The company issued a press release on August 10, 2026, to inform investors. The firm also offered an underwriters’ option to purchase up to an additional 765,000 shares, making the resort’s ownership change a capital-markets story as well as a real estate one.

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However, the change in ownership doesn’t yet significantly impact the PNC Championship. Neither Trinity Investments nor Ryman Hospitality Properties has hinted at any changes to the course or the event it hosts.

Since Ryman saw the Greg Norman-designed Ritz-Carlton course as a new luxury brand for its portfolio, there is a high chance it will continue to support the event, though nothing is confirmed as of now. JW Marriott will continue to operate the hotels, which is a good sign and suggests Ryman does not plan major overhauls at the venue.

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The 2026 edition is scheduled to be played from December 17 to 20, 2026, and with no confirmation of any venue change, the Ritz-Carlton would likely stay the host site this year as well.

Family, fun, and record-breaking golf at the PNC Championship 2025

The 2025 edition ran December 20-21 at the Ritz-Carlton, with 20 teams pairing major champions, LPGA stars, and even former tennis players with their own family members. John Daly, Padraig Harrington, Nelly Korda, Bernhard Langer, Annika Sorenstam were among the names in the field.

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Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods, who are regulars at the event, didn’t play it last year. The 15-time major champion was recovering from back surgery, which forced them to break the family tradition.

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Ultimately, Matt Kuchar and his son, Cameron Kuchar, won the PNC Championship 2025 with a record-breaking score of 33-under 111. The Kuchars opened with a 15-under 57 and carried a two-stroke lead into the final round, then closed with an 18-under 54 that featured two eagles on the third and 18th holes. They also birdied every hole except the eighth and 12th.

Matt Kuchar became emotional as they walked toward the green. His father, Peter Kuchar, had died earlier in 2025, which is why he could not hold back tears at this family event.

There are many other memorable moments from the 2025 PNC Championship. For instance, Lee Trevino, 86, is the only golfer to compete in every PNC Championship since it began in 1995. Playing with his son, Daniel, he hit a hole-out eagle on the par-4 13th.

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Similarly, Nelly Korda hit a bunker eagle on the par-five third hole in the opening round. Team Korda closed with a 13-under 59 in the final round, and combined with the 12-under 60 opening round, the team finished tied for fourth.

These moments show why the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club is such an important part of this unique event. As the Grande Lakes resort moves into a new chapter of ownership, golf fans will be watching closely to see whether the venue continues to provide the same setting for the family-focused championship.