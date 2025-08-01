PGA Tour Veteran Asserts Scottie Scheffler Owes All His Success to One Individual

When the golf world wondered who could possibly rise to challenge Tiger Woods’s historic legacy, Scottie Scheffler quietly began building one of his own. Hailing from Dallas, the world No. 1 has redefined consistency since 2022—dominating leaderboards, shattering records, and solidifying his place atop the OWGR. But behind his meteoric rise, there’s a figure who doesn’t often make headlines. And surprisingly, it’s not his father or a famous swing coach—but someone who has quietly shaped Scheffler’s game from the very beginning.

In the recent podcast of GOLF’s Subpar, Colt Knost and Drew Stolz are joined by Hunter Mahan, who has 6 PGA Tour victories under his belt. Interestingly, Mahan shared insight into Scheffler’s journey and gave credit to Randy Smith. While sharing the back story, he said, “I kept hearing these whispers of Scottie Scheffler around Dallas and just tearing it up and course record after course record after course record. Then he sort of goes to college and turns pro, and he was always really good, but you never saw what we’re seeing now.” The golfer, with his performance, took the limelight, while the longtime coach ‌had been the backbone of his performance.

Sharing the greatness of Randy, the veteran said, “I think you’re also seeing the greatness of Randy Smith and his ability.” Further, he added, “I told Gary Woodland on this. Gary’s working with him again. I said, you know, Randy’s superpower is the ability to take a player, not change their DNA, understand who they are and how they swing and where their talent lies and then refine that to find their best within that.” Randy Smith, being the coach of Scheffler since he was 7-8 years old, has been training and fostering a love for the game. He has emphasized patience and a positive mindset along with a great skill set to help the 29-year-old reach career heights. Even the golfer has been grateful for that. After winning the PGA Championship in 2025, he said, “It’s tough to put into words what he means to me. He’s taught me everything about the game of golf.”

via Imago

Interestingly, Smith has his plan set as he said, Scheffler is “one-fourth of the way there.” Being a former professional, Smith showcased exceptional performance in his career before transitioning to coaching responsibilities.

Randy Smith’s career

Randy Smith in 2005 was inducted into the PGA of America Hall of Fame. Even he has been the all-time leading PGA of America National Award winner with 18 national awards. Not only this, but he was crowned as the PGA of America Professional of the Year. After his successful professional career, he transitioned into a teaching role. In 1977, Smith joined the staff at Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas, Texas, and later in 1980 became the PGA Head Professional.

Smith, being a highly regarded coach, has helped many golfers on their journey. He has worked with Justin Leonard (1997 Open Championship winner), Ryan Palmer, and Marin Laird. He was named the PGA of America Teacher of the Year in 2002 and was included in the top 50 list of best teachers by Golf Digest.

His greatest partnership still stands with Scottie Scheffler, and the result can be seen in the inclining performance graph of Scottie Scheffler in the past few years.