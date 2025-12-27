PGA Tour Veteran Rubs Salt Into Max Homa’s Wounds After His Season Ended on a Sour Note

Essentials Inside The Story Kisner's jab at Homa

Kevin Kisner won his first TGL title in January 2025. Without Max Homa. And in the aftermath, he couldn’t resist roasting his usual teammate as he called him “the weak link.” While that jab was friendly, the PGA pro recently took it further, exposing Homa’s biggest weakness: “I got something you can beat Max Homa at.”

Kisner didn’t mince words during his appearance on Market Swings with Josh Baylin on December 26. While reflecting on a scramble tournament they played together, he dropped the revelation about Max Homa. He said, “I played scramble with him in a tournament a couple of years ago, and he putted first. And the first time I didn’t have to putt was hole 14. So, if you make a putt first before 14, you did something Max couldn’t.”

The tournament in question was likely the 2022 QBE Shootout, when the two of them played together in a scramble format. Fans might remember how Homa couldn’t make a single putt for 13 holes in a row. Kisner, on the other hand, kept bailing the team out.

Back in 2022, when asked about Max Homa’s game, Kisner was full of praise. “I love the way Max hits the golf ball. I think he’s got a beautiful golf swing and great tempo and rhythm all day. No matter how difficult or easy the shot is, I think that’s admirable for any pro. I like to hurry up and hit the hard ones sooner. So I watch his rhythm all day. I hit first cuz he’s a better ball striker than me. And hopefully he hits the greens, and I can make all the putts.”

Imago RBC Canadian Open CALEDON, ONTARIO-JUNE 6 Max Homa of the United States walks on the 9th green during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ontario, Canada on Friday, June 6, 2025. Caledon Ontario United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJorgexLemusx originalFilename:lemus-rbccanad250606_npTzW.jpg

The 35-years-old returned the compliment. “It’s fun playing with Kev. Obviously, he’s a tremendous putter. But Kev’s kind of like the epitome of the true golfer. He’s good at every aspect of the game.”

What they said of each other can easily be backed when you look at both golfers’ play. According to Data Golf, the four-time PGA Tour winner has been a respected all-around competitor for a long time, adding strokes with the putter in 13 of the last 14 seasons. This shows that he is better than most at short games. On the contrary, the Golden Boy has consistently performed at the top level, winning six PGA Tour events, which shows he can hit the ball consistently, repeat his swing mechanics, and score well overall.

But three seasons later, the 41-year-old’s comment seems less like a jab and more like an observation. The DP World Tour winner has had a hard time with his putter all year, and the figures he’s been putting up should worry anyone who watches him play. At the 2025 Players Championship, his putting strokes earned were -0.317. He made an average of 28.60 putts each round, which is a lot lower than the best players on the circuit.

The putter has become his Achilles’ heel, even though his iron play is still world-class. His poor putting is ruining his great play off the tee and from the green.

This season, he finished in the top-ten at the Bank of Utah Championship (T9). He played 222 PGA Tour tournaments throughout the year, made 142 cuts, and finished with 15 top-five finishes, earning only 531 points. This forced him to end his fall schedule early and lose his PGA Tour card, as his FedExCup Fall ranking was 105th.

Notably, the six-time PGA Tour winner is aware of his struggles.

Homa knows what Kisner highlighted

Max Homa isn’t blind to his struggles. He’s admitted publicly that his game has been off throughout 2025, and the frustration is evident. “Golf does not like me at the moment,” Homa said candidly while preparing for the Genesis Invitational.

The issue isn’t just mental. He explained the root of his inconsistency: “I felt like there was just one thing slightly off because I would hit the best shot of my life and then the next shot would feel way different, it would be way different. Been really trying to not look at the score as the point, but at some point it is.”

The numbers support what Kisner said. In his last five tournaments before The Players Championship, Homa had an average of -0.550 in Strokes Gained: Putting. He was rated 145th on tour with a -0.298 SG: Putting mark at the Masters. This was a big drop for someone who used to lead the fields with his flatstick.

Homa is still dedicated to getting better. “I’m just trying to use the idea that I’m going to have a long career after this, so just keep getting better. I need to and want to start seeing some results, but that’s not going to deter me from what I’m working on.” Still, Kisner’s observation lingers: until Homa fixes his putting, the results won’t follow.