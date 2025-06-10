PGA Tour Veteran Ruled Out After Injury Warns Scottie Scheffler Against 3 Troublemakers That Can ‘Sneak’ Up on Him at U.S. Open

All golf fans are on the edge of their seats as the final countdown for the US Open 2025 has started; just one more day left to go. This year’s tournament is going to be ferocious as the champions come together to battle it out for the third major title of this year. Amidst the names of the champions like Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, one name remains topping them all, and that’s Scottie Scheffler. Despite his stellar 2024, Scheffler had a rough start this season due to a wrist injury, and even after his return, he struggled to find a win. However, he eventually ended up winning three events, including a major. This comeback has made fans hopeful, making him a fan favourite at Oakmont. However, the 8 time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel has a different take on this.

It’s always easy to pick your favorite from the top 10 and top 15 players. It is also a very common practice to support the world No.1, as the chances of losing your bet stay very minimal. But Horschel has an odd set of picks for the top contenders for the US Open. In a recent post on the PGA Tour originals, Horschel was asked to name his favorites for the US Open. “I am going to say it’s somebody outside the top 10 or 15. It wouldn’t shock me if Keegan Bradley or Corey Conners, guys who are great drivers of the ball, guys who are really consistent. Tommy Fleetwood, I know he hasn’t won, but man, the guy is a ball-striking machine. So, that’s who I am looking forward to possibly sneak up and win the tournament.” Among the players, he mentioned Keegan Bradley and Corey Conners stand outside the top 15 bracket. But Tommy Fleetwood ranks 13th in the world ranking. All three players have given some consistent performances this year. Bradley and Fleetwood have four top 10 finishes, while Conners has five this year. Additionally, Keegan Bradley is the only one out of three to win a major (2011 PGA Championship).

Fleetwood, for instance, has played 12 events in the 2025 season, and his stats seem promising. From the 12 events, he has a scoring average of 70.o8 which is the average of some of the top 10 players like Justin Thomas. He has an average driving distance of 296.80 and a drive accuracy of 63.92%. But why is Horschel just recommending his favorites? We are all curious with one doubt. Why is Horschel, himself, not attending the 2025 US Open?

Billy Horschel has an injured hip

Unfortunately, the 8 time PGA Tour winner, Billy Horschel, has lost his chance to grab his first major title this year. Horschel had to undergo surgery on his hip, which has forced him to stay at home and watch golf live on his TV screen. While there is no specific information regarding the cause of the injury, it is known that the golfer has been troubled by the injury since the beginning of the year. So, as a “preventive measure” stated by the golfer, the surgery was decided. The persistent discomfort has remained a cause for his inconsistent performances this year. Horschel is now focusing on rehabilitation and a fast recovery.

The 8 time PGA Tour winner was all set to be part of his first Ryder Cup this year, but due to his injury, the chance of attending the Ryder Cup remains slim. The player has given an update regarding his health on an X post recently in which he wrote, “It’s an unfortunate situation with so many great events left on the calendar, but this is a preventative measure. I’m already looking forward to getting the rehab started, getting back to practicing, and hopefully returning to the golf course in late summer/early fall.” The message has given some hope to his followers about his return to professional golf, but his expected timeline of return is yet to be announced.