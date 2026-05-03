PGA Tour Viewers Fume Over What Golf Channel Did During Scottie Scheffler & Co.’s Coverage at $20M Event

Weather delays and revised tee times had already disrupted the final round of the $20 million 2026 Cadillac Championship when another problem surfaced. As the action unfolded at Trump National Doral on Sunday, the biggest talking point shifted away from the leaderboard to what viewers felt was a frustrating broadcast experience.

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A tweet read, “Last 10 mins of Golf Channel coverage of the Cadillac playing through, shows 7 shots from various players, full coverage, show one shot from Si Woo Kim, talk for 90 seconds about Young penalty, back to playing through and 7 more shots, then back for 3 shots, full commercial break.” Viewers repeatedly pointed to the same issue: commercials cutting into live play during a crucial stretch of the final round.

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That frustration makes more sense against Sunday’s schedule. Dangerous weather forced tee times forward, pushing Golf Channel’s live coverage to a 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET window. CBS only aired a tape-delayed broadcast from 3 p.m. ET onward. With the live window already compressed, viewers expected tighter coverage. But frequent commercial breaks cut into key moments, making viewers miss them entirely or glimpse them.

The Cadillac Championship’s third round on Saturday faced the same problem. Coverage began at noon ET, despite tee times at 7:50 a.m. Shane Lowry, Jason Day, Sungjae Im, and Patrick Rodgers had finished their rounds by the time Golf Channel went live. Viewers tuned in to see that the broadcast had ignored entire scorecards.

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Cameron Young was six ahead of the field heading into Sunday’s play, with Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim, and Kristoffer Reitan all tied at nine under chasing some real stakes to the leaderboard. Given a $3.6 million winner’s purse and weather changes, every shot mattered. Instead of continuous coverage, fans received broken updates.

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And this isn’t just a one-off tournament.

NBC’s coverage of the 2025 Chevron Championship didn’t start until 3 p.m. despite the last groups teeing off from 12:14 to 12:36 p.m.

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Golf analyst Beth Ann noticed a similar issue at this season’s Chevron Championship. The last group teed off at 12:08 ET, but coverage didn’t begin until 1:30 ET on Peacock—a gap of one hour and 22 minutes.

No Laying Up podcast host Tron Carter noted CBS was eight minutes late getting to Scheffler, missing his birdie putt on hole two. Further, Kevin Kisner called the Masters broadcast “Horse Sh-t” on the Fore Play Podcast, rightfully so, because NBC pays hundreds of millions a year for PGA Tour rights.

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Golf fans turn frustration into sharp criticism as coverage issues pile up

The commercial-heavy broadcast during Sunday’s final round of the 2026 Cadillac Championship triggered a wave of direct, pointed reactions from viewers.

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“@GolfChannel AND NOW ANOTHER FULL COMMERCIAL BREAK???!!! This is television malpractice,” one fan posted. Well, during the final round, Cameron Young was chasing history at -19, six shots clear of the field entering the day, with Scottie Scheffler in pursuit, and moments like that deserve airtime, not ad slots.

“One of these days, golf networks will completely get rid of commercials during a golf telecast,” read another reaction. The frustration behind this comment connects to CBS’s tape-delayed broadcast starting at 3 p.m. ET. Golf Channel’s live window was the only opportunity fans had to watch the round unfold in real time, but regular breaks interrupted it.

“@GolfChannel should be called the Commercial Channel… more commercials than mainstream,” a user commented. NBC’s Saturday coverage at the same tournament did not begin until noon despite tee times starting at 7:50 a.m., leaving several completed rounds entirely unbroadcast.

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“The announcer asks the golf expert ‘When does the leader start to play defensive?’ And the expert who has no wins on the PGA provides a filibuster,” one fan noted. Si Woo Kim, Scheffler, and Kristoffer Reitan were all tied at nine under, chasing Young, a genuine Sunday leaderboard worth covering live. Yet the broadcast leaned on studio commentary rather than putting cameras on the course.

“I wish that the Golf Channel would stop interrupting the commercials with the match,” was another reaction. At the 2025 Chevron Championship, NBC did not start coverage until 3 p.m. despite the last groups teeing off between 12:14 and 12:36 p.m. The 2026 Cadillac Championship showed that nothing has changed.

The pattern is consistent, and the fans have noticed that. Now the question is, for how long will it continue?