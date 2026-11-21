2018 John Deere Classic champion Michael S. Kim is set to compete for a share of the $4.1 million next month at the Grant Thornton Invitational. However, before the 54-hole mixed-team tournament gets underway at Tiburón Golf Course, the South Korean-born golfer has already spent $228,000 simply getting around the world. Of course, these are the costs that come with life on the road for a professional golfer. But Kim has also offered a detailed breakdown of exactly how much he spent on travel in 2026.

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According to Kim’s X thread, the $228,000 figure includes “all travel. Not just tournaments, but personal too. I’m going to guess 30K for personal.” After accounting for his personal trips, he estimated that around $200,000 went toward traveling for the 29 tournaments he played this year. These expenses covered “Flights, hotels, rental homes for me and family.”

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His biggest expense came from flying with American Airlines, largely because he is based in Dallas, Texas. Kim completed 66 transactions with the airline, spending a total of $43,699. His second-biggest expense was Airbnb, where he spent $38,529 across nine transactions. Most of these stays were linked to three tournaments: the Masters, the U.S. Open, and the Players Championship.

Meanwhile, British Airways accounted for his third-largest travel expense. Kim spent $21,088 across two transactions with the airline, covering his trip to The Open Championship and travel for a wedding he attended. But the bigger question remains: is spending $200,000 on travel alone standard for a Tour professional?

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“I played some overseas, and without those tournaments, it’d definitely be less,” Kim explained. “I’m going to guess it’s around 200K for most tour players. It is probably much more if they travel with family members often for a bigger house and more flights. The top players are probably spending at least 750K on private flights alone, plus nicer rental homes during the week.”

The amount is also a significant increase from what Kim spent just two years ago. In 2024, his travel expenses stood at approximately $93,000, less than half his 2026 outlay.

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“I book all business class now, plus traveling with a partner added to the cost,” he explained, pointing to the reasons behind the increase.

Kim also offered insight into how Tour pros manage their travel arrangements. While he rarely handles every booking himself, his manager, Becky, helps coordinate the logistics. The PGA Tour also gives players access to a travel agency they can contact to arrange flights. However, tournament organizers and sponsors do not pick up most of the bill.

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According to Kim, approx. 95% of players’ travel expenses come out of their own pockets. Some international events do provide hotel accommodation or assistance with charter flights, but such support is far from universal. He also clarified that only the top 20 players on Tour regularly fly privately, while most rely on commercial flights or a combination of the two.

Even sponsorship deals with private aviation companies do not necessarily guarantee unlimited complimentary flights. Kim explained that these arrangements offer discounted rates or a limited number of flight hours, depending on the player and the sponsorship. Considering that a private jet can cost between $7,000 and $8,000 per hour, those expenses can quickly add up.

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However, getting from one tournament to another is far from the only major expense for a professional golfer. Kim revealed that his highest costs actually come from paying his caddie and coaches, whose compensation is tied to a percentage of his earnings. He chose not to disclose the exact figures.

Nevertheless, his travel expenses offer a glimpse into the financial demands of life on Tour. The $228,000 he spent accounts for approximately 55% of his total expenditure, suggesting that his overall expenses for 2026 stand at around $415,000. Fortunately, his earnings have been more than enough to cover those costs.

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Kim pocketed $3,101,302 from his PGA Tour starts this season. He also earned approximately $100,000 from his appearance at the DP World Tour’s FedEx Open de France, adding to his already substantial income. That being said, what does an average tournament week actually cost a PGA Tour professional?

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Ben Griffin offered some perspective in 2023 when he broke down his weekly expenses. According to his account, he spends at least $6,000 per tournament week on flights, accommodation, food, caddie payments, transportation, and other costs. Those costs can climb considerably when players head to major championships, especially the Masters.

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DP World Tour pro Eddie Pepperell revealed that his 2019 appearance at Augusta National cost him between $30,000 and $40,000 for the week, with accommodation alone accounting for $20,000. Pepperell also highlighted how much of a professional golfer’s earnings go toward maintaining a support team.

Payments to caddies, swing coaches, putting coaches, physiotherapists, and psychologists can consume around 20% of a player’s earnings. After accounting for these expenses, other fixed costs, and taxes, he estimated that professionals typically take home only about a third of their gross earnings.

For established Tour professionals, these expenses might be manageable. But for aspiring golfers trying to break into the pro ranks, they can be enough to bring an entire career to an end. England Golf performance director Nigel Edwards has warned that players are giving up their golfing dreams every week because they simply cannot afford to keep competing.

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A lack of funding and limited playing opportunities have made it increasingly difficult for talented golfers to progress through the professional ranks. To address the problem, England Golf launched its Professional Development Programme, offering 50 competitive starts on the HotelPlanner Tour and 35 invitations on the Ladies European Tour Access Series during 2026.

The initiative also provides coaching, performance data, and access to practice facilities, aiming to bridge the gap between elite amateur golf and the professional game.

Ultimately, Kim’s $228,000 travel bill is just one example of the financial commitment required to compete at the highest level. While the rewards can be substantial, the costs of staying on Tour make it a considerably more expensive dream than many aspiring professionals might imagine.