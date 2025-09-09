PGA Tour Winner Endorses Controversial Golf Method That Jim Nantz & Fans Hate

Michael S. Kim, a professional golfer on the PGA Tour, recently engaged with fans on X, discussing the merits of the AimPoint putting technique. In response to a query about AimPoint’s effectiveness, Kim acknowledged the challenges in pinpointing a single factor in golf due to its numerous variables. However, he emphasized that most amateurs would significantly improve their game by at least learning the method.

Kim began a sudden questionnaire, “I’m trying to fight off jet lag… give me some interesting questions to answer!” And one fan quickly chimed in saying: “Does aim point statistically help golfers putt better, or is it a personal preference?” Kim’s response was insightful, highlighting the complexity of golf: “It’s really hard to pinpoint one thing in golf since there’s so much variables at play. But most amateurs would absolutely get better if they at least learned it.” This statement encapsulates the growing belief among pros that AimPoint, while not a magic solution, can offer a tangible edge for players willing to incorporate its structured approach into their game.

AimPoint, developed by Mark Sweeney in the early 2000s, is designed to transform green reading from a subjective skill into a more precise science. Using the sense of slope through one’s feet, players hold up one to four fingers in front of their eyes to determine the proper aim point. One finger indicates a slight slope, while four fingers signal a significant break. The technique has become a game-changer on the PGA Tour, with top players such as Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley, Lydia Ko, Justin Rose, and Collin Morikawa relying on it to navigate tricky putts. Indeed, AimPoint claims that half of the world’s top 20 golfers use it regularly, highlighting its widespread adoption in professional circles.

Michael S. Kim is known for his analytical approach to golf. Kim turned professional in December 2013 and initially played on the Web.com Tour with limited status, making the cut in eleven of seventeen events in 2014, with his best finish being T-2 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Kim’s breakthrough came at the 2018 John Deere Classic, where he won by an astonishing eight strokes with a record-setting score of 27 under par, securing his first PGA Tour title and an invitation to the 2018 Open Championship. While he faced setbacks in 2019 and the 2020–21 seasons, losing his PGA Tour card, Kim regained it through the Korn Ferry Tour and has continued to perform strongly, including a T2 finish at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.

While Kim highlights the clear benefits of AimPoint for improving putting, the method has sparked heated debates across the golf world, with critics questioning its impact on pace of play and traditional green-reading techniques: a controversy that extends far beyond the practice greens.

The controversy surrounding AimPoint on the PGA Tour

After Kim’s discussion, it’s worth exploring why the technique, embraced by top PGA Tour stars, is so polarizing among fans, commentators, and some players. AimPoint has become a staple for elite golfers like Collin Morikawa, with the system claiming that half of the world’s top 20 golfers rely on it to navigate tricky putts. ShotLink data reinforces these claims: players who adopted AimPoint often saw putting improvements of 90–95%, highlighting its effectiveness.

CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz has been particularly vocal about his frustration with the method. Speaking about televised PGA Tour events, Nantz said, “It really drives me crazy when you see their backs to the hole, and they’re trying to feel the break, and they walk another five feet and they do it again. Where’s the feel in it?” His remarks, widely circulated after the Genesis Invitational, underscore the tension between the precision AimPoint offers and the slower pace it can introduce. Former U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover also criticized the system, arguing that it should be banned to speed up play. “It takes forever… AimPoint hasn’t helped anybody make more putts since its inception on the PGA Tour.”

In contrast, Collin Morikawa defended AimPoint passionately, emphasizing its tangible benefits. “I have nothing against Lucas, but if we’re banning AimPoint, we should ban long putters as well,” he quipped at the Genesis Invitational. Morikawa elaborated, “From my perspective, AimPoint has 1,000 percent helped me. It’s just like reading something from behind the hole or behind the ball. That’s how I’m getting my general read for that.”

Experts like AimPoint’s founder, Mark Sweeney, and senior instructor Jamie Donaldson also argue that, when used correctly, the method can even speed up play, taking an average of only 10 seconds per read. Sweeney cited cases like Adam Scott and Lydia Ko, who reached world number one after incorporating AimPoint into their routines. Simply put, it’s a debate currently with no end in its spree.

AimPoint remains one of the most debated techniques in modern golf, offering both precision and controversy. While professionals like Kim and Morikawa swear by its effectiveness, critics argue it slows play and disrupts tradition. Ultimately, whether embraced or opposed, AimPoint has firmly left its mark on the game and the conversation around putting.