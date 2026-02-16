PGA Tour Winner Left in Worrying Spot by Fellow Pro After Losing Tour Card: ‘Not a Good Scenario’

For the first time in over a decade, Adam Hadwin began a season knowing his schedule would look very different. After finishing 139th in the standings, he unfortunately stepped outside the top-100 cutoff required to keep full status on the PGA Tour. Moreover, he has not had a good start to the 2026 season. Now, adding to this, Hadwin received yet another difficult news from close friend Nick Taylor that their long-standing pairing at the Zurich Classic won’t continue in 2026.

During a conversation with Any Given Monday podcast’s host, Ryan French, “That’s funny, you say that. Nick actually called me on his way to Hawaii, and I don’t know if it was just to break the news to me or just catch up. He called me, and he unfortunately broke the news that the Dream Team likely won’t be back together again this year. It’s too much stuff going on, but I kind of figured that originally. They crammed another signature event in there. So you’ve got the Masters, the Heritage, and then Zurich in between. It’s just not a good scenario for anybody.”

Instead of competing week-to-week with the same familiar group of players, the 2017 winner suddenly had to look for playing opportunities wherever possible. However, that reality hit hardest when a familiar annual stop disappeared. Nick Taylor reached out ahead of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, letting Hadwin know their long-running pairing would not be returning in 2026. Hadwin went down memory lane to reminisce about the moments he spent with Taylor.

He shared, “I met Jim on Wednesday morning at the Pro-Am. He came out on hole six and that’s the first time we met each other. I’ve had so much fun with Nick over the last couple of years in that event that it’s going to be difficult to fill the dues of that week.”

“Him and I are really good friends and we’ve been able to parlay that into a couple of good finishes and good weeks and just having a fun week hanging out together — a lot of dinners and our caddies got along and all that”, added Hadwin.

Hadwin further reflected on how he has previously teamed up with other star players, too. The list includes the likes of Adam Svensson and Jim Knauss. He was also paired up with Aaron Baddeley. However, Baddeley pulled out, which made him finally tee off with Knauss for the event.

Adam Hadwin shared how he would ‘ideally try’ to search for a new partner with whom he could envision a great start. While his points are fewer, he is currently just aiming for an easy way out to get that extra start.

Reflecting on his current scenario as he gears up to join Korn Ferry Tour, he shared, “You’re so used to seeing certain guys at the event, playing all the same events and seeing those same guys every single week, going out to dinner, and then all of a sudden I’m in Q-School and playing the entire fall where these guys aren’t.”

Recently, at the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard in the first week of February, the Canadian finished tied for 41st with a score of 6 under par. Now, as he struggles with his current form and situation, the PGA Tour pro has candidly reflected on his plans to make a strong comeback.

Can Adam Hadwin make a comeback in 2026?

Following his heartbreak realization, Hadwin will be all the more motivated to perform well on the Korn Ferry Tour. Losing his PGA Tour card for the first time in 11 seasons, Hadwin does not have full status in the elite circuit.

Things started to go haywire when Hadwin could only bag a single top-10 finish after 29 starts. After finishing 136th last season, Hadwin’s aim for a spot in the Tour Championship was shattered. Moreover, the fact that the Tour reduced the number of full exemptions from 125 to 100, too, did not help Hadwin.

One of the weakest points of the Abbotsford, B.C., product was its swing as he constantly got a square clubface on impact. Interestingly, this limitation of his was already pointed out by his coach, Mark Blackburn. Unfortunately, despite working hard on the same, Hadwin failed to implement the learnings.

Now, as he gears up for a fresh season, he knows that the road ahead will be bumpy. But he is not ready to give up yet.

“I’m optimistic that things are going to go well and that I’m going to play well and get back to the tour. I think that I still have a lot of good golf in front of me,” said Hadwin.

He also pointed out how the Korn Ferry Tour has significantly improved its quality. Now, as he hopes to return to the PGA Tour, fans will be interested to see what happens next.