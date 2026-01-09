PGA Tour Winner Shares ‘No-Brainer’ Reality About Rory McIlroy’s Decision Impacting Pros

Bob McIntyre has seldom chosen to hide where his loyalties lie, even as his career continues to take him across the Atlantic. Recently, he has aimed squarely at supporting the DP World Tour. While the Scottish golfing phenom is buckling up to begin his 2026 campaign on the PGA Tour, his roots in European golf remain strong. And seemingly for the same reason, Rory McIlroy’s recent opinion about supporting the DP World Tour has resonated deeply with him. Notably, McIntyre believes that McIlroy’s decision is bound to impact many pros.

Bob McIntyre shared, “Look, if Rory is going somewhere, guys will follow – it’s a no-brainer. I think he is going to end up being the best European player ever to play the game of golf. He probably is already.” He further added, “When Rory does something or goes somewhere, probably a lot of guys are going to follow.”

McIlroy’s comment came during a landmark moment in his career last year. He shared this remark when, in November 2025, he captured the Race to Dubai title for the seventh time. With the men’s professional game still fractured, the Northern Irishman called out leading players to “step up” and support the DP World Tour whenever possible.

“There’s a wonderful heritage to this tour. I think with the fractured nature of the men’s professional game at the minute, this tour needs all of its stars to step up and play in the big events. I understand that I am one of those people and I want to do my utmost to help in whatever way that I can”, said McIlroy right after securing the win at the Jumeirah Golf Estates.

McIlroy’s words have already had an impact on the 29-year-old . He shared how McIlroy’s words have stayed with him.

“I don’t know what the world of golf has got in store for all the tours and what’s going on. But I love coming back over here (to the DP World Tour). Look, I have only played in America for two years, and I love coming back to Europe”, shared McIntyre.

Meanwhile, speaking about McIlroy’s impact on the sport, the Northern Irish icon has recently put forth some strong personal opinions on the fate of LIV Golf players who are seemingly trying to make a switch to PGA.

Rory McIlroy makes an honest confession about Brooks Koepka and Co.’s fate in the PGA

Towards the end of 2025, LIV Golf was dealt a massive blow when Brooks Koepka decided to part ways with the Saudi-backed league.

As the news spread like wildfire, speculation about whether Koepka will be coming back to the PGA Tour surfaced rapidly. Notably, as per the tour’s rule, Koepka or anyone coming back from an unauthorized league will have to serve a year-long suspension. McIlroy, however, wants for the PGA Tour to bend its rules.

“I think they’ve already paid their consequence. They’ve made the money, but they’ve paid their consequence in terms of the reputation and some of the things they’ve lost by going over there,” said McIlroy.

While the Northern Irish golfer seems to have a forgiving stance, it will be interesting to see how the PGA Tour opts to respond.