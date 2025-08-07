PGA Tour Winner’s Heartwarming Caddie Change at St. Jude Championship Wins Fans Over

Each August, the FedEx St. Jude Championship brings the world’s best golfers to Memphis. But more importantly, it shines a spotlight on a cause far greater than sport. Since 1970, the tournament has partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a world-renowned pediatric hospital that treats children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses at no cost to their families. What began as a dream for entertainer Danny Thomas has grown into a medical and charitable powerhouse, and the tournament now serves as a high-profile fundraiser for that mission.

The event has raised over $79 million for St. Jude since its inception. Every swing, every putt, and every cheer from the crowd supports the idea that families should never worry about the cost of saving their child’s life. From caddie bibs adorned with patient artwork to “Little Loopers” walking the course with PGA pros, the event is as much about hope as it is about birdies. However, at the 2025 edition of the tournament, Maverick McNealy took that message to heart, literally.

The 29-year-old PGA Tour pro, ranked 11th in the FedEx Cup standings heading into the event, made headlines when he arrived at TPC Southwind without his usual caddie—his brother, Scout McNealy. Instead, walking beside him and carrying his bag was a new face: Elizabeth, a young girl and patient at St. Jude. “Breaking news out of Memphis: Scout is off the bag for the @fedexchamp… and Elizabeth is stepping in! 👀” McNealy posted on Instagram. “Love the @stjude heart behind this tournament — always a powerful reminder of perspective and what really matters. Thanks for the great read, Elizabeth!!!”

Elizabeth’s smile lit up the fairways even before the first tee shot, as McNealy shared a sweet reel of him showing her around the course. McNealy’s gesture, taking time with Elizabeth, quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of the tournament. In Round 1, he shot an even-par 70, but the real win came from the reminder of what the week in Memphis is truly about: joy, connection, and compassion.

As the reel made its way across social media, the response was immediate. Viewers were touched by the simple, genuine nature of the moment—no fanfare, just heartfelt connection. In a high-stakes playoff setting, McNealy’s focus on something bigger than golf resonated deeply with fans.

A wholesome moment wins over fans

It didn’t take long for fans to flood social media with praise for McNealy’s heartfelt move. One user wrote, “The PGA Tour has a special one in Mav! ❤”—a sentiment echoed across the golf world. McNealy, already known for his humility and sportsmanship, became a fan favorite overnight in Memphis. Over the years, McNealy has built a reputation for grace and generosity. As a young pro, he donated money for every birdie to Shriners Hospitals, and even after his first PGA Tour win, he deflected personal praise and instead thanked his team and reflected on “playing for something bigger than yourself.” His candid interviews and community-first mindset have long made him stand out as a gentleman of the game.

“We love Memphis and we love St. Jude!” another post declared, capturing the community pride that surrounds this tournament every year. This was far from the first heartfelt moment at TPC Southwind. In 2022, Collin Morikawa shared a putting green with 8-year-old Azalea, cheering her on until she made her shot. Will Zalatoris wore shoes designed by a young St. Jude patient during his win that same year. And in 2019, five children walked the 18th with Brooks Koepka as honorary caddies—a scene that brought both cheers and tears.

As McNealy’s video of his time with Elizabeth made the rounds online, emotion poured in: “This is tugging on the heart strings. Way to go, Mav.” The act resonated well beyond golf circles. Comments like “Love this!!!”, “Mav you are so good,” and “That is a fantastic choice!” painted a clear picture: this wasn’t just about a PGA Tour pro swapping caddies, it was about putting people first, even in a high-stakes playoff.

While McNealy’s gesture was the most visible this year, he wasn’t alone in his efforts to connect. Several players took time to engage with St. Jude patients off the course—Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay were spotted chatting with young patients Luis, Avyan, and Micah during the Putt-A-Round event earlier in the week. And eight-year-old Bailey, the 2025 Purple Eagle honoree, was invited to serve as an honorary caddie during Sunday’s final round—a powerful symbol of unity between the tournament and its true champions. In a sport often defined by pressure and precision, Maverick McNealy and other players reminded everyone why the FedEx St. Jude Championship matters. Not just because of what’s on the line—but because of who it’s for.