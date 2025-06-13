‘PGA Tour Wouldn’t Leak’: NFL Blamed as Jay Monahan’s Successor Name Gets Spilled Amid $21.5M Event

The PGA Tour is gearing up for a major overhaul, and 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year, and that comes with big changes at the top of the hierarchy. In their search for a new CEO, Jay Monahan said, “We’re bringing new perspectives on to our team to help us realize the incredible opportunities ahead for our sport.” Well, it seems like they had to look outside of the sport for that one.

With Brian Rolapp, a seasoned NFL executive, at the helm of PGA Tour Enterprises, the tour’s new commercial division is set to shake things up. When it was first established, it was expected that Monahan would take charge of the PGA Tour Enterprises. But Rolapp’s impending appointment almost confirms that it will not happen. Rolapp’s extensive media connections will come in handy as the tour plans new broadcast deals that’ll run through 2030. Meanwhile, Jay Monahan will continue to lead the PGA Tour as commissioner, focusing on the competitive side of things.

However, with the news still not official, one golf insider broke down the news.

Speaking on the latest episode on Golf Channel’s YouTube page, Rex Hoggard, a well-known golf insider, revealed that the PGA Tour’s unexpected update was due to the NFL insiders leaking the name of Jay Monahan’s successor. “I heard his name had been in the mix for a couple of weeks now,” Hoggard said, referring to Brian Rolapp. “I was reading the story and you see all of the jobs that he’s held at the NFL, which we can all agree is a wildly successful and lucrative business venture. He seems to be the right person for the job.”

But the PGA Tour didn’t get to announce it as it came out during the US Open where all the limelight was on players struggling at Oakmont. “As a rule, the PGA Tour wouldn’t leak this kind of news during a major. The U.S. Open is run by the USGA. To be clear, this news came from the NFL side. ESPN’s reporting was from their NFL sources—not from the PGA Tour.” The PGA Tour still hasn’t commented on the rumor yet, which indicates the Tour’s top brass would’ve preferred for it to be made public after the $21.4 million major. However, AP also cited a highly-placed source inside the PGA Tour to confirm the hiring.

Hoggard clarified some of the reporting surrounding Rolapp’s role, saying, “It seems as if Rolapp will be in charge of PGA Tour Enterprises, the for-profit entity that was created after SSG and everything that happened in that.”

He added that Monahan will stay in charge of the PGA Tour, with the two entities operating separately — one for the competition side and one for the business side — both reporting to the board. “I think that’s probably for the best, at least in the short term,” Hoggard noted. He also predicted that the policy board meeting on Monday would be a rubber stamp, with an announcement expected by Tuesday or Wednesday.

“Brian Rolapp seems incredibly well-regarded… he’s been able to accomplish in his 22 years with the NFL as executive vice president,” Hoggard said. Here is how the PGA Tour might look like after Rolapp takes the charge.

With Brian Rolapp onboard, some significant changes are on the horizon

The PGA Tour is about to get a major shake-up with Brian Rolapp at the helm of PGA Tour Enterprises, the organization’s new commercial division. As the first CEO of this division, Rolapp brings a wealth of experience from his 22-year tenure with the NFL, where he worked closely with Commissioner Roger Goodell. His expertise in media negotiations and business strategy will likely be a game-changer for the PGA Tour, especially as it navigates the complex world of broadcast deals and rivalries with LIV Golf. One of the key areas Rolapp will focus on is securing new broadcast deals that will run through 2030, leveraging his strong media connections to drive a hard bargain.

Some significant changes are already underway, with the PGA Tour revamping its Tour Championship to crown its FedEx Cup champion. This move is part of a broader effort to enhance the fan experience and drive engagement, which has seen a strong uptick this year thanks to extensive feedback from fans. As Rolapp settles into his new role, he’ll be working closely with Commissioner Jay Monahan to steer the tour through the challenges of negotiating with partners like the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and rival LIV Golf. With his leadership, the PGA Tour is poised to make meaningful changes that will benefit fans, players, and investors alike.