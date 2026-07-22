PGA Tour’s Bold Leadership Move Brings Former Fortune 500 CEO on Board

The PGA Tour’s leaderboards and boardrooms have driven much of the sport’s biggest headlines this month. Under the new vision, the circuit keeps reshaping its front office as it barrels towards a new competitive era. Today, they have released a major update as they introduce a new member to their leadership.

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On July 22nd, the PGA Tour announced Michael F. Roman, former chairman and CEO of 3M, as an independent director to its policy board. Roman’s appointment is effective immediately, and board chairman Joe Gorder emphasized the significance of the move:

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“Mike brings valuable perspective to our policy board as a highly respected global business leader with experience leading one of the world’s most recognized companies.”

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Roman spent more than 35 years at 3M, working across the United States, Europe, and Asia before becoming CEO in 2018 and board chair in 2019. Trained as an electrical engineer, he rose through the company’s ranks and led 3M’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

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3M has sponsored the PGA Tour since 1993 and has served as title sponsor of the 3M Open since 2019, establishing a foundation of trust for Roman’s appointment.

Roman himself acknowledged the timing of his appointment: “I am honored to join the PGA TOUR policy board during such an important period for the organization. The PGA TOUR has built tremendous momentum while remaining committed to its fans, players, partners, and committees. I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members as well as Brian Rolapp and the leadership team to help support the TOUR’s continued growth and innovation.”

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Furthermore, the decision comes amid major changes the Tour is going through. Brian Rolapp, the Tour’s first-ever CEO, who joined in 2025 after a long career with the NFL, was announced as the organization’s fifth commissioner in June this year, and he is all set to succeed Jay Monahan on January 1, 2027.

Brian Rolapp has already used his short term to push through the biggest format change in the tour’s history. He introduced a new two-tier system that is set to launch in 2028. As reported previously, the tour will split into the Championship Series for the top players and the Challenger Series, serving as a promotion and relegation feeder circuit.

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While the PGA Tour’s leadership continues to evolve, development outside the front office has also taken a strong shape.

PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and Asian Tour Forge New Alliance

Michael F. Roman’s appointment comes just days after another major announcement. The PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and Asian Tour agreed to extend a multi-year partnership through 2029. The alliance expands on the PGA Tour–DP World Tour framework established in 2020, now incorporating the Asian Tour for the first time.

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The move is designed to create commercial growth and more competitive opportunities for players. Beginning with the 2026 season, top performers on the Asian Tour will gain pathways to the DP World Tour or the HotelPlanner Tour.

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Full details about the eligibility criteria are set to be released this fall. Moreover, the tours will also resume co-sanctioning selected events starting next year.

While the agreement strengthens ties among the three tours, it does little to resolve golf’s biggest divide. In fact, it broadens it.

The Asian Tour’s agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, signed in 2023, came to an expiration. The CEO shared that they are not looking to extend the partnership with LIV amidst the uncertainty. This leaves LIV searching for new investors and raises questions about its long-term competitive future.