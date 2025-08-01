PGA Tour’s Gary Woodland Comes Clean on His Limitations After Brain Tumor Battle

Gary Woodland made an albatross in round 2 of the 2025 Wyndham Championship, on a par-5, second shot, straight in. The crowd erupted in cheers, and for a second, it looked like everything was back to normal. Everyone except Gary.

The 2019 US Open winner had a benign tumor removed from his brain in September 2023. He returned to competition in January 2024, and by the end of the season, he’d posted a few solid top-25s, including a T9 at the 2024 Shriners. Earlier this year, he was awarded the PGA Tour Courage Award. The acknowledgment, he said, belonged to the people around him as much as it did to him.

But even now, at the Sedgefield Golf Club, Woodland made it clear he still needs rest. He’s still recovering. “First of all, I’m tired, my brain’s tired,” was his response when asked about his weekend plans. “I want to keep playing, the next four weeks, but I need time off too. My brain needs to recover still. I’m tired.“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

He’s leaning on rest and patience, while being grateful to be playing at all, even if the results don’t always match the work he’s putting in. “A lot worse things I could be doing than out here playing golf.” But his rest doesn’t look like a spa, binge-watching a series, or even a round of video games. Woodland needs the quiet.

“…I’ll get in a dark room for an hour and let my brain recover.” It’s nothing dramatic, just what his body asks for. After everything he’s been through, he’s learned not to ignore those signals.

It was early 2023 when he realised something was wrong. The hand tremors and negative thoughts about death started piling up. An MRI Scan in April of that year revealed a lesion pressing on a part of the brain that controls fear. Further tests revealed that Woodland urgently needed a craniotomy.

Fast forward to now, the four-time PGA Tour winner is gearing up for the Ryder Cup. “Excited for the Ryder Cup, so I’ll have some time off before that, which will be nice.”

Gary Woodland’s Ryder Cup debut is off the course.

Gary Woodland will be at Bethpage Black this September, not as a player, but with a different kind of responsibility. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley has chosen Woodland as one of the vice captains for Team USA. The pick has been widely praised. This will be the first time Woodland will be involved with the Ryder Cup in any role.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Woodland represented the US in the 2019 Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Australia. The 41-year-old had flashes of form this season, including a runner-up finish at the Houston Open. As per Bradley, all this is invaluable for the Ryder Cup team.

“As a major champion and someone who is still competing at a high level, he is well aware of the demands of performing on golf’s biggest stages. He will be a valuable leader for us.”

Boasting four PGA Tour wins and a reputation as one of the best long-ball hitters of his generation, Woodland offers both tactical and technical golf knowledge. All this, along with his course-management insights and ability to break down high-pressure situations, will be a bonus to the team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For him, this is a milestone, and he is ready to do everything he can. “I am fully committed to doing everything I can to help Keegan as well as our team of vice captains and players.“

His experience, resilience, and positive outlook could make a real difference for Team USA.