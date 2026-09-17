PGA Tour’s New Demands Spark Fears of ‘Demoting’ Iconic Event Amid Championship Series Shake-Up

The PGA Tour is set for one of its biggest shake-ups starting in 2028. But the two-tier model could put one of its iconic events in a tough spot. The WM Phoenix Open has built a reputation that goes far beyond its golf course. Despite not being a Signature event, it draws huge crowds, elite players, and millions of dollars for charity. Yet as the Tour reshapes its schedule around a new Championship Series structure, questions are emerging about where the Phoenix Open fits.

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On the Fore Play Podcast, Colombian professional Nico Echavarria pitched a hypothetical scenario of the WM Phoenix Open scheduled in the Challenger Series instead of the Championship Series. He wanted to know how it would affect the charities associated with the iconic event that has been running for almost a century now.

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“Yeah, I think that we would worry that demoting the event would then demote interest. It would demote the amount people attend, spend, etc. Right? Like last year, I believe we raised over $21 million for charity just from last year’s event. And that’s, you know, bringing Scottie Scheffler, bringing a lot of big names without it being an elevated event,” Sam Riggs said when Echavarria asked how the WM Phoenix Open being in the Challenger Series impacts the charities.

“So, I think if it got, you know, put down to the Challenger Series level, I think it would just by the trickle-down effect, I think it would definitely diminish the amount that would be raised for charity because you just wouldn’t have as big of a tournament. You wouldn’t have as big of a field. You wouldn’t have as much gravitas behind it, and I think it would be a harder thing to sell overall at the highest level.”

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The Thunderbirds, the civic organization behind the WM Phoenix Open, has long touted the event as the PGA Tour’s highest-grossing charity tournament. Sam Riggs says that the event’s all-time charitable contribution has crossed the $250 million mark. Besides charity donations, the event also generates an estimated $400 to 500 million in regional economic activity. It also supports 7,000 to 9,000 temporary jobs during tournament week.

That is the pitch Sam Riggs would want to give during negotiations to put the event in the Championship Series. But unfortunately, it’s not that simple. The negotiations would be between the sponsor, WM (Waste Management), and the PGA Tour. The ultimate challenge will be the demands the two-tier model has created.

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Events going into the Championship Series will feature purses worth at least $20 million. Overall, sponsors might have to put in around $30 million. While the WM has been an exceptional partner for the event for several years, this huge demand can still put a lot of pressure on this partnership.

Speaking at the US Open 2026, Rory McIlroy admitted that the ask could affect many sponsors and the associated events, and Riggs believes the same.

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“In terms of going to sponsors and asking for more money when they’ve been great partners for a long time, whether it’s WM or any other event, I imagine those are really hard conversations to have. And we’re not part of those conversations,” Riggs added.

We’ve already seen many partnerships affected by it. The Rocket Companies, for instance, decided not to renew its sponsorship deal for the Rocket Classic. The company clearly cited the huge ask to be on the Championship Series as the reason for the decision. It didn’t want to be on the Challenger Series, and it didn’t want to come up with $30 million either.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also ended its partnership with the Wyndham Championship. The PGA Tour has found replacements for both sponsors. However, these events won’t feel that impact because they already featured fewer elite golfers. But the case for the WM Phoenix Open is different. For instance, this year’s field featured Scottie Scheffler, Chris Gotterup, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and many other top-level professionals.

Thus, as Sam Riggs noted, if these elite names don’t play at the WM Phoenix Open, it would certainly impact the charity amount. But currently, it is not part of the confirmed Championship Series events.

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Confirmed Championship Series events for 2028

The Championship Series is said to feature roughly 23-24 events. This will include the four majors, the Players Championship, team events, and about 15 regular-season tournaments with elevated purses.

Many regular-season PGA Tour events are already confirmed on the Championship Series. The Sentry, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Cadillac Championship, the Memorial Tournament, the Travelers Championship, the Truist Championship, the GO by Raymond James, the RBC Heritage, and the new Sompo event in Napa are the currently confirmed events.

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The PGA Tour is negotiating with 14 prospective partners for the final four slots. These bids have reportedly exceeded $30 million annually plus escalators. The WM Phoenix Open is one of the most notable omissions so far. The others include AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational. These are three of the Tour’s most iconic events under the current model.

CEO Brian Rolapp has signaled that the final decisions will come later this fall after evaluating sponsor proposals. However, the final schedule would only arrive around February 2027. While the WM Phoenix Open is not out yet, the silence around it has fueled speculation that the Tour may be pressuring even marquee events to pay up or risk demotion.