U.S. Senior Open 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Richard Bland, last year’s U.S. Senior Open, isn’t playing this year—he’s at LIV Golf Dallas instead. That means the door is open for someone new to win at The Broadmoor Golf Club in Colorado Springs. In 2024, the U.S. Senior Open featured a $4 million purse, with the winner earning $800,000—up from the $720,000 awarded in 2023. The USGA increased the winner’s share to 20% of the total purse starting in 2024, aligning with other major championships. But how much will the winner take home this time?

U.S. Senior Open 2025: What will the winner earn?

The competition is intense, as after two rounds, only the top 60 and ties will make the cut to keep playing through the weekend. This year’s U.S. Senior Open features a total purse of $4 million, with $800,000 going to the winner. Beyond just prize money, players are also competing for season-long rewards.

We know each dollar earned during this event equals one Charles Schwab Cup point, which contributes to qualification for the playoffs. Only the top 72 players in points make it to the postseason. There’s also a bonus pool waiting at the end of the year. The top five finishers in the final standings split $2.1 million, paid out as annuities. While the event itself doesn’t offer Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, it holds significant value within the PGA Tour Champions ecosystem.

The entire prize money breakdown is as follows:

1 $800,000 2 $432,000 3 $255,061 4 $178,788 5 $148,913 6 $132,039 7 $119,039 8 $106,613 9 $96,489 10 $88,627 11 $80,880 12 $74,782 13 $69,682 14 $64,313 15 $59,711 16 $55,876 17 $52,808 18 $49,740 19 $46,672 20 $43,604 21 $40,958 22 $38,311 23 $35,742 24 $33,364 25 $31,293 26 $29,529 27 $28,187 28 $26,998 29 $25,848 30 $24,697 31 $23,547 32 $22,396 33 $21,246 34 $20,210 35 $19,366 36 $18,523 37 $17,717 38 $16,950 39 $16,183 40 $15,416 41 $14,649 42 $13,882 43 $13,115 44 $12,348 45 $11,581 46 $10,891 47 $10,201 48 $9,549 49 $9,165 50 $8,782 51 $8,552 52 $8,360 53 $8,206 54 $8,130 55 $8,053 56 $7,976 57 $7,900 58 $7,823 59 $7,746 60 $7,670

The 2025 U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor is off to an exciting start. Let us see who is turning out to be the potential winner after the first 36 holes.

Who’s shining at The Broadmoor?

Stewart Cink, Mark Hensby, and Pádraig Harrington are tied for the lead after shooting 6-under-par in the first 36 holes. Harrington, who won the U.S. Senior Open back in 2022, is once again showing why he’s a fan favorite. His past win gives him confidence heading into the weekend, but the competition is strong. All three players stayed calm and played smart on the challenging Colorado course. It’s already shaping up to be a close and thrilling tournament.

After two rounds at The Broadmoor, three players are tied at the top with scores of 6-under-par. Pádraig Harrington and Mark Hensby both shot 67 in each round (67-67), while Stewart Cink moved up the leaderboard with scores of 68 and 66 (68-66). All three have a total of 134 strokes. Right behind them is Thomas Bjørn at 3-under after rounds of 68 and 69 (137 total). Y.E. Yang made a strong move on Day 2 with a 68 after a 70 on Day 1, putting him at 2-under and tied for fifth with 138 strokes.

Close behind the leaders, Billy Andrade is also at 2-under after shooting two consistent rounds of 69, putting him in a tie for fifth. Darren Clarke made a big jump on Day 2 with a strong 68 following a 71, while Miguel Ángel Jiménez sits at 1-under after rounds of 69 and 70. With so many experienced players just a few shots back, and with the course playing tough due to elevation and fast greens, the weekend rounds could shake up the leaderboard in a big way.

