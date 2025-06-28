brand-logo
U.S. Senior Open 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByRati Agrawal

Jun 28, 2025 | 3:45 PM EDT

Richard Bland, last year’s U.S. Senior Open, isn’t playing this year—he’s at LIV Golf Dallas instead. That means the door is open for someone new to win at The Broadmoor Golf Club in Colorado Springs. In 2024, the U.S. Senior Open featured a $4 million purse, with the winner earning $800,000—up from the $720,000 awarded in 2023. The USGA increased the winner’s share to 20% of the total purse starting in 2024, aligning with other major championships. But how much will the winner take home this time?

U.S. Senior Open 2025: What will the winner earn?

The competition is intense, as after two rounds, only the top 60 and ties will make the cut to keep playing through the weekend. This year’s U.S. Senior Open features a total purse of $4 million, with $800,000 going to the winner. Beyond just prize money, players are also competing for season-long rewards.

We know each dollar earned during this event equals one Charles Schwab Cup point, which contributes to qualification for the playoffs. Only the top 72 players in points make it to the postseason. There’s also a bonus pool waiting at the end of the year. The top five finishers in the final standings split $2.1 million, paid out as annuities. While the event itself doesn’t offer Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, it holds significant value within the PGA Tour Champions ecosystem.

The entire prize money breakdown is as follows:

1$800,000
2$432,000
3$255,061
4$178,788
5$148,913
6$132,039
7$119,039
8$106,613
9$96,489
10$88,627
11$80,880
12$74,782
13$69,682
14$64,313
15$59,711
16$55,876
17$52,808
18$49,740
19$46,672
20$43,604
21$40,958
22$38,311
23$35,742
24$33,364
25$31,293
26$29,529
27$28,187
28$26,998
29$25,848
30$24,697
31$23,547
32$22,396
33$21,246
34$20,210
35$19,366
36$18,523
37$17,717
38$16,950
39$16,183
40$15,416
41$14,649
42$13,882
43$13,115
44$12,348
45$11,581
46$10,891
47$10,201
48$9,549
49$9,165
50$8,782
51$8,552
52$8,360
53$8,206
54$8,130
55$8,053
56$7,976
57$7,900
58$7,823
59$7,746
60$7,670

The 2025 U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor is off to an exciting start. Let us see who is turning out to be the potential winner after the first 36 holes.

Who’s shining at The Broadmoor?

Stewart Cink, Mark Hensby, and Pádraig Harrington are tied for the lead after shooting 6-under-par in the first 36 holes. Harrington, who won the U.S. Senior Open back in 2022, is once again showing why he’s a fan favorite. His past win gives him confidence heading into the weekend, but the competition is strong. All three players stayed calm and played smart on the challenging Colorado course. It’s already shaping up to be a close and thrilling tournament.

After two rounds at The Broadmoor, three players are tied at the top with scores of 6-under-par. Pádraig Harrington and Mark Hensby both shot 67 in each round (67-67), while Stewart Cink moved up the leaderboard with scores of 68 and 66 (68-66). All three have a total of 134 strokes. Right behind them is Thomas Bjørn at 3-under after rounds of 68 and 69 (137 total). Y.E. Yang made a strong move on Day 2 with a 68 after a 70 on Day 1, putting him at 2-under and tied for fifth with 138 strokes.

Close behind the leaders, Billy Andrade is also at 2-under after shooting two consistent rounds of 69, putting him in a tie for fifth. Darren Clarke made a big jump on Day 2 with a strong 68 following a 71, while Miguel Ángel Jiménez sits at 1-under after rounds of 69 and 70. With so many experienced players just a few shots back, and with the course playing tough due to elevation and fast greens, the weekend rounds could shake up the leaderboard in a big way.

Get ready for a weekend full of great golf and big moments. Share your winner picks in the comments below!

