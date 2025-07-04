Phil Mickelson Backs Suspended PGA Tour Pro Amid His ‘Weird’ Confession

The verdant fairways of Golfclub München Eichenried are abuzz this week, and not just with the familiar thwack of perfectly struck golf balls. A particular American professional, quietly navigating his way around the 2025 BMW International Open, has unexpectedly stolen the spotlight. After two solid rounds, he finds himself safely inside the cut line, a feat that, under normal circumstances, might be another step towards contention. But for this player, making it to the weekend carries a uniquely humorous and pointed significance, a quiet triumph in the face of an ongoing, contentious battle.

That player is none other than Wesley Bryan, the 2017 RBC Heritage champion and a beloved figure in the golf world, particularly for his popular Bryan Bros Golf YouTube channel. Bryan’s presence on the DP World Tour in Germany marks a significant shift in his professional landscape. Just a few months ago, in April 2025, he was indefinitely suspended by the PGA Tour. His transgression? Participating in The Duels: Miami, a LIV Golf-sponsored creator event. The PGA Tour deemed this an “unauthorized event” under its strict media rights policy, citing Bryan’s failure to obtain prior written approval from Commissioner Jay Monahan. Bryan, who maintains he respects the Tour’s authority but views the rules as ambiguous, is currently appealing the decision. Since his suspension, Bryan has been focusing on his online content creation and even attempted to qualify for the 2025 U.S. Open, with the BMW International Open serving as his first confirmed competitive appearance on a major tour.

His situation has drawn sharp criticism from prominent figures like Phil Mickelson, who was also involved in The Duels event. Mickelson, a staunch opponent of the PGA Tour’s stance on player freedom, hasn’t held back. He publicly called on the US Department of Justice to “do your f****** job!” regarding the PGA Tour’s actions, labeling Bryan’s suspension an “illegal act” and decrying what he perceives as the Tour’s “greed” in controlling player media rights.

As Bryan comfortably made the cut at the 2025 BMW International Open, posting consecutive rounds of 70 for a -4 total, securing his spot for Saturday and Sunday play (the cut line currently stands at -1), the irony was not lost on him. He took to X (formerly Twitter), reposting a DP World Tour tweet that read: “Weekend golf for Wesley Bryan 👀”. Bryan’s witty retort quickly followed: “This is gunna be weird. I don’t usually work weekends.” The self-deprecating humor resonated instantly, a nod to the fact that his PGA Tour suspension would have typically kept him off the course on Saturday and Sunday had he not teed it up in Munich. Phil Mickelson, ever the supportive counterpart, chimed in with a simple yet heartfelt message, “Awesome playing !! Have a great weekend too.” While Bryan’s playful exchange with Mickelson highlighted his resilience and humor in the face of adversity, it also underscored the broader, more complex conversation surrounding his suspension.

The gallery’s mixed reactions

Bryan’s suspension and the broader context of the PGA Tour’s policies have ignited a lively debate among golf fans and, to a lesser extent, other golf personalities. While direct, quotable reactions from many top-tier PGA Tour players have been scarce—likely due to the Tour’s strict disciplinary stance—the general sentiment across social media platforms, like Reddit and TikTok, as well as in golf editorial circles, has been varied. Many fans express frustration, viewing the PGA Tour’s indefinite ban as an “over-reaction” or “petty and incredibly short-sighted,” especially given Bryan’s primary focus on YouTube content creation, which arguably helps “grow the game.”

Some argue that Bryan, given his conditional status on the PGA Tour, prioritized the opportunity to merge his content creation with competitive play, believing the benefits outweighed the risks. Conversely, a segment of the golf community supports the PGA Tour’s enforcement of its rules, emphasizing that members are bound by a clear handbook, regardless of their online ventures. The underlying tension between established tour regulations and the burgeoning world of digital content and rival leagues continues to fuel this ongoing discussion, leaving Bryan’s appeal, and indeed his future, a subject of keen interest.